Alexa Collins Shows Off Killer Physique In An Orange Bikini While ‘Chilling In A Cave’

Alexa thrilled her followers with another sizzling snap from her recent trip to Mexico.

Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers yesterday with another sizzling snap from her recent trip to Mexico. The model looked flawless as she showed off her killer figure while “chilling in a cave.”

The 25-year-old sat on a wooden dock for the photo op, stretching her lean legs out in front of her as she ran her fingers through her voluminous blond tresses. She was surrounded by intricate rock formations, with some even popping out from the turquoise water that surrounded her as she posed. The sight was absolutely stunning, though it was Alexa herself that truly seemed to captivate her fans as she flaunted her ample assets in a sexy bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Alexa stunned in the orange two-piece that complemented her deep tan, which a tag on the photo credited to Tan Boca tanning salon in Boca Raton, Florida. She rocked a balconette-style top with thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage. A deeper notch in the middle of the neckline showed off even more of the model’s voluptuous chest, giving the snap a seductive vibe.

The blond bombshell’s bikini bottoms were equally as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her hips and toned thighs, which were also evenly bronzed. Its thick, curved waistband sat just underneath her navel and fit snugly around her waist, highlighting her trim physique while also drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and abs.

Alexa sported a tropical-print cover-up as an extra layer to her ensemble. She left the piece completely open to give her online audience a full look at her bikini body and teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting it slink down her arms in an alluring manner. She also added a choker necklace and gold hoop earrings to give her look a hint of bling.

The skin-baring shot proved to be a major hit with the model’s admirers, amassing nearly 21,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Dozens flocked to the comments section to show Alexa some love as well.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” praised another fan.

“Extremely beautiful with the body of a goddess,” a third follower gushed.

“Stunning as usual,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa often entertains her Instagram following by showing off her figure in racy ensembles. Recently, the star sent temperatures soaring when she rocked a set of blue lingerie while posing in her bedroom. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 35,000 likes and 533 comments to date.