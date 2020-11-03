Gabby Epstein Hoses Herself Down On A Boat While Rocking Cropped Surf Shirt & Tiny Bikini

Gabby Epstein shared a sneak peek at her boat day in a steamy Instagram video on Tuesday morning. In the clip, the model hosed her body down as she rocked a tight surf shirt and matching bikini bottoms that perfectly showcased her killer abs. Her soaking wet swimwear was certainly enough to grab fans’ attention.

The clip showed Gabby standing on a wooden deck as the boat floated on bright blue waters. A beach and some green hills could be seen in the distance as the sun washed over the stunning scene and highlighted the model’s tan skin.

Gabby’s suit included a cropped shirt with seafoam short sleeves and a white torso. As the showerhead covered her body with water, the material clung to her braless chest. The top cut off just below her bust and showcased her killer six-pack abs.

Gabby paired the top with a matching V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini plunged into her waist, while the strings came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure closely. Additionally, the high cuts perfectly framed her lean legs.

Gabby accessorized her outfit with some layered gold necklaces, rings, and a pair of matching hoop earrings beneath her blond locks, which were slicked back behind her head in messy waves.

The video opened with Gabby holding the showerhead over her chest as she sprayed water on her tummy and ran a hand through her luscious locks. She stood with her legs slightly parted and tugged at her swimwear before turning around, her bodacious booty shaking in the process. She arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure and twisted her body to aim the water at her backside.

The post received more than 57,000 likes and just over 600 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. People flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“It’s just not fair,” fellow model Madi Edwards wrote.

“A hottie with a great body,” another user added.

“We love a fresh shower,” a third person penned.

“Wow you look incredible awesome body babe,” a fourth fan wrote.

Gabby’s fans know that she can slay any look. In another post, the influencer showed off her Halloween look as she rocked a white lingerie set, angel wings, and a halo. The ensemble did nothing but favors for her assets and reeled in more than 67,000 likes.