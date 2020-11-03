Carrie Ann Inaba, 52, Stuns In Sleek Ponytail For Dramatic ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 8 Look

The veteran 'DWTS' judge stunned with her latest ballroom look.

Carrie Ann Inaba stunned with her latest look on Dancing with the Stars.

The 52-year old judge on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition wowed in a form-fitting back halter dress and as super long, sleek, light brown ponytail extension that was pulled up high on her head. Carrie Ann accessorized her outfit with glamorous dangling gold earrings and several rings and bracelets.

Carrie Ann shared three photos of her Week 8 style on her Instagram page. In two photos she was pictured posing backstage at the DWTS studio as she showed off her completed ensemble, and in another, she posed alongside a masked assistant.

In the caption, Carrie Ann also tagged all of the designers and glam squad team members who helped create her dazzling look, including Emmy-winning makeup artist Marilyn Lin and stylist Rhonda Spies.

In the comments section, Carrie Ann’s fans raved about her gorgeous and glowing look.

“You rocked this look!” one fan wrote.

“Loving your hair this season! I always love it but it’s beyond perfection this year!” a second fan wrote.

“Are you channeling your inner Jlo? Lol you look stunning!!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” another joked of Carrie Ann. “She been going since she got her a man!”

Fans know that Carrie Ann has been dating a new boyfriend, Fabien Viteri, for the past several months and appears to be happier and more in love than she has been in years.

She has also been killing it in the ballroom this fall by showing off a variety of wigs in all colors and lengths. The addition of supermodel Tyra Banks to the Dancing With the Stars cast inspired Carrie Ann to up her own fashion game this season.

“Tyra has been inspiring me in a way to have a lot more fun getting dressed up for the show,” Carrie Ann recently told TV Insider.

“We got the memo: ‘Met Gala meets ballroom dancing.’… I’ve been doing the show for 29 seasons so, it’s nice to have a little bit of a change.”

Carrie Ann’s sleek look was a far cry from last week’s Villains Night ensemble, which had the DWTS judge dressed up a Pennywise, the terrifying clown character from the It movie franchise. She also dressed up as a pink-haired fairy princess and rocked an edgy auburn wig with a sequined gown for two glamorous looks earlier this season.