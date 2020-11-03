Meghan Markle Becomes First Modern Royal To Vote In US Elections

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly "eagerly awaiting" the election results.

Meghan Markle reportedly became the first member of the modern British royal family to vote in a presidential election in the United States.

According to a People magazine source close to the royal couple, the Duchess of Sussex was “voting in this election,” although it remained unclear if she voted early or was going to head to her local polling station in Santa Barbara, California, this Tuesday in order to cast her vote.

Meghan, who is known for always being vocal about her political and social stances, has been for months urging people to carry out their civic duty and vote in the November 3 elections. Now, it seems that she is leading by example by becoming the first modern royal to take part in an American presidential election.

The mother-of-one is not the first American to marry into the royal family, as previous Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson, married the former British king Edward VIII, but it is unknown whether she voted in any presidential election.

As reported by The Express, another source close to Meghan and Prince Harry also confirmed the duchess was casting her ballot.

“I’m not going to get into methods or timing, but can confirm that the duchess is voting in this election,” the insider said.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / Getty Images

Another friend added that the Suxesses have been following the events leading up to the election very closely, and that they will likely watch the coverage and results at their California home, according to People.

“They have taken a keen interest in this election and I’m sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome,” the friend said.

Harry, however, will have to sit this one out as he is not eligible for voting in the U.S. because he holds British nationality. The Duke of Sussex has not voted at all in his home country either, as the British Royal Family is expected to remain neutral in regards to political affairs so as not to sway voters in any direction – although there is no law preventing them from voting in the United Kingdom.

“Many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life,” he said during a televised appearance back in September to celebrate TIME‘s unveiling of the 2020 world’s most influential list, adding: “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

During the same appearance, Meghan claimed this year’s election was the “most important” of our lifetime. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is a chance Harry could vote by applying to American citizenship – but he would have to renounce to his royal title.