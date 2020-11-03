Corrie Yee Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Bright Blue Bikini In Miami

Corrie Yee is back in a bikini, and her 1.1 million fans are thrilled with the sexy sight. The model took to her Instagram page on November 3 to showcase her hourglass curves in a revealing ensemble.

The image captured the model enjoying a day at the beach. She knelt in the sand, and the background was blurred, but the silhouette of a few palm trees and the ocean could be seen at her back. A geotag in the update indicated that Corrie was in Miami Beach, Florida, where Fall is still swimsuit weather. Corrie arched her back and rested both hands in the sand in front of her, meeting the lens with a sultry gaze.

She opted for a bright blue bikini that was the perfect complement to her tanned skin. A tag in the post indicated that the suit was from Dolcessa Swimwear. She sported a halter-style top that tied around her neck and shoulders and it had thin straps that were decorated with gold beads, providing another sexy vibe to the outfit. Its cups were patterned with a zigzag design, and only a small amount of fabric covered her chest while her voluptuous chest spilled out of the middle and sides. To up the ante even further, the model’s bust was shiny with perspiration. Also on display was her flat tummy.

Corrie added a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as racy as her top. It had thick straps that tied over her hips, leaving her thighs in full view, and the rest of her legs were covered by sand. Her beachside look called for a simple yet sexy hairstyle. Corrie wore a deep side part, and her hair spilled over one shoulder and her back.

In her caption, Corrie made sure to tag her photographer, and she also included a code for 15 percent of all purchases. The smoking hot snapshot has already attracted a ton of attention in its short time live. More than 2,600 Instagrammers double-tapped the photo, and 92 flocked to the comments section to shower it with praise.

“Incredible! So Beautiful! Gorgeous!” one fan gushed, adding a variety of emoji including flames, hearts, and heart-eyes.

“You are the definition of perfection. This bikini looks so good on you babe,” another social media user wrote.

“OMG absolutely breathtaking beauty,” another Instagrammer commented.

“Sexiest women on earth,” one more added with a string of flames.

Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Corrie stunned in another skimpy suit during a photo op in Antigua. Unfortunately, the post has since been deleted from her page.