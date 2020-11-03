Nata Lee Goes Braless Under Tight Turtleneck While Sporting Flirty Miniskirt

Blond bombshell Nata Lee has a fabulous figure, and on Tuesday, she showed it off it in a sexy autumn outfit that accentuated all of her feminine curves. She shared a photo on Instagram that featured her wearing an autumn ensemble that included an orange knit crop top and a plaid miniskirt.

Nata’s top featured a turtleneck and long sleeves, and while that does not sound very sensual, the way she wore it made it so. The skintight number fit her chest snugly, highlighting her voluptuous chest and revealing that she was braless underneath. The top cut off at her ribs, showing off a bit of her bare abs. The miniskirt featured stripes of red, glue and green. It had a small buckle on one side of the waistline, which sat high on her midsection. The flirty number was pleated, accentuating her curvy figure.

The poplar influencer wore her thick blond hair down around her shoulders, and pieces of it fell across the front of her face.

Nata also sported a pair of glasses for the photo shoot.

The model stood beside a tree while she faced the camera. A thick patch of trees was blurred in the background. Nata leaned against the tree with her hands behind her back and gave the lens a slight smile. With her hips slightly cocked to the side, she flaunted her her hourglass shape. The frame was cropped at the middle of her thighs, showing off the tops of her toned legs.

In the caption, Nata teased her fans with upcoming content that would feature her modeling new spring outfits. She also tagged online retailer Fashion Nova for the ensemble she was wearing.

The post was wildly popular, racking up more than 95,000 “likes” within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of her adoring fans took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the world,” one admirer wrote, adding several kiss and pink heart emoji.

“What a beautiful photo, everything works here,” a second follower chimed in.

“Wow you look amazing beautiful,” commented a third Instagram user with several flame emoji.

“The purest beauty on earth!!!!!!!” a fourth fan added with a row of heart-eye smiley faces and flame emoji.

Last month, Nata gave her online audience another look at a few pieces in her fall wardrobe. The updated included three pictures that captured her sporting a formfitting sleeveless shirt with a pair of low-rise pants that she teamed with a pair of thigh-high boots.