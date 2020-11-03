‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Flashes Cleavage In Pink Tank Top To Deliver Voting Message

Donna D'Errico attends the Last Chance for Animals' 35th anniversary gala
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images
Celebrities

Baywatch actress Donna De’Errico hit the sheets for her latest Instagram snap. The blond beauty looked radiant as she opted for a casual look in order to deliver a powerful message about politics on Election Day.

Donna, 52, rested her head on a white pillow as she seemingly lounged on her bed for the eye-catching selfie. Her hot pink tank top added a much needed pop of color to the pic, as she posed with her back on top of a white blanket and one knee pulled in closely to her chest.

Donna’s tight shirt featured a scooped neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The thin straps also gave fans a peek at her muscled arms and shoulders. The actress’ fresh from the gym look was complemented by a pair of black leggings, which could scarcely be seen in the snap.

In the lengthy caption of the photo, Donna geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California. She also touched on the importance of voting, but more so about the way politics have divided the country and caused ill feelings between friends and family members.

She encouraged her followers to find civil and productive ways to have conversations with people who don’t share the same political views as them, and reminded everyone to be loving and peaceful during these tense times.

The actress wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell behind her head and lightly brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram

When it comes to the morality of their own side, both conservatives and liberals tend to view themselves as eminently fair and right, and the other side as irrational. They also tend to view the other as being more extreme than they actually are. I know what I just said probably angers a lot of you, but it’s a calm and real truth. * I was speaking to a friend of mine yesterday and he told me that because he supports Biden, his own sister stopped speaking to him because “anybody who supports Biden is a firm believer that it's okay to murder a baby”. My friend obviously does not believe that it’s okay to murder a baby. * Another friend of mine supports Trump. She told me she lost one of her closest male friends when the conversation turned to politics. She said her male friend went off on her saying essentially she’s a racist and a homophobe just because she’s a Trump supporter, and he completely cut her out of his life. This friend of mine, by the way, is not a racist nor is she a homophobe. * If someone expresses a more conservative worldview, they're immediately called a Nazi and a racist and a misogynist and a homophobe and everything under the sun. It’s never considered that they could simply be just a normal person who has a different point of view. * At the other end of the political spectrum, liberals get called libtards and baby killers and a list of other things. * Riots, personal attacks, ending long term friendships, destroying personal property…so much hate and extreme blanket assumptions about the character of large groups of people simply based upon who they choose to vote for. Blanket statements are never correct. It’s much better to be a great spirit and self thinker than one with a mediocre mind led by the crowd. * Instead, with family or close friends who may have differing views, a more loving & peaceful way to go about discussing things with a goal of truly understanding each other’s thoughts & views might be to say, “Can we find a time to talk about this? I'm interested in hearing more.” * PS If that conversation starts turning to shit, make sure you have some good weed on hand ✌️

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) on

Donna’s 274,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 760 times within the first 34 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Donna, what you posted here is GOLD! I love every word of it, and it’s sad so many have allowed themselves to become this polarized and willing to forsake others….. and it’s all over loyalties to random groupings of people,” one follower wrote.

“Great post. I’ve said most this throughout my adult life I dont care who my friends or family vote for it is all good with me and ill love them no matter what,” another stated.

“Wise words,” a third user declared.

“I VOTE FOR YOU AMERICAN BARBIE,” a fourth person quipped.

Donna seemed to go from Halloween to election mode in the blink of an eye. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the bombshell stunned in some black corseted lingerie and knee-high boots alongside a pumpkin while rocking spooky face paint just days prior to her political message.