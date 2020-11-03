‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Flashes Cleavage In Pink Tank Top To Deliver Voting Message

Baywatch actress Donna De’Errico hit the sheets for her latest Instagram snap. The blond beauty looked radiant as she opted for a casual look in order to deliver a powerful message about politics on Election Day.

Donna, 52, rested her head on a white pillow as she seemingly lounged on her bed for the eye-catching selfie. Her hot pink tank top added a much needed pop of color to the pic, as she posed with her back on top of a white blanket and one knee pulled in closely to her chest.

Donna’s tight shirt featured a scooped neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The thin straps also gave fans a peek at her muscled arms and shoulders. The actress’ fresh from the gym look was complemented by a pair of black leggings, which could scarcely be seen in the snap.

In the lengthy caption of the photo, Donna geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California. She also touched on the importance of voting, but more so about the way politics have divided the country and caused ill feelings between friends and family members.

She encouraged her followers to find civil and productive ways to have conversations with people who don’t share the same political views as them, and reminded everyone to be loving and peaceful during these tense times.

The actress wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell behind her head and lightly brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Donna’s 274,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 760 times within the first 34 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Donna, what you posted here is GOLD! I love every word of it, and it’s sad so many have allowed themselves to become this polarized and willing to forsake others….. and it’s all over loyalties to random groupings of people,” one follower wrote.

“Great post. I’ve said most this throughout my adult life I dont care who my friends or family vote for it is all good with me and ill love them no matter what,” another stated.

“Wise words,” a third user declared.

“I VOTE FOR YOU AMERICAN BARBIE,” a fourth person quipped.

Donna seemed to go from Halloween to election mode in the blink of an eye. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the bombshell stunned in some black corseted lingerie and knee-high boots alongside a pumpkin while rocking spooky face paint just days prior to her political message.