Chrishell Stause Reveals She Would Consider Starring As ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘Now I’m Available’

The 'Selling Sunset' Star says she would't say no to anything at this point.

Chrishell Stause is not ruling out a return to ABC following her elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

During her post-elimination interview on Good Morning America, seen here, the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star talked about making it to eight weeks on the long-running celebrity ballroom competition, then addressed rumors about her past involvement with the ABC dating show.

After GMA host Michael Strahan pointed out that Chrishell “almost The Bachelorette” back on season 4 of the rose-filled reality show, he asked her if she would consider being the network’s leading lady now.

“Oh my goodness,” Chrishell said.

“That is the question…I mean listen, now I’m available so who knows? At this point in my life, I’ve just said don’t say no to anything… you just never know.”

Chrishell’s pro dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, then joked that she should have confirmed her status as The Bachelorette before their week 8 dance because then the powers-that-be would have kept her in the celebrity dancing competition.

“Will you accept this rose?” Chrishell joked.

If Chrishell were to become The Bachelorette, the 39-year-old beauty would tie the outgoing Clare Crawley as the franchise’s oldest leading lady.

Netflix

Strahan’s questions about The Bachelorette were not at all off the wall. Last week, ABC executive Rob Mills told Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast, available here, that Chrishell was in serious talks to star as The Bachelorette before Deanna Pappas’ season in 2008.

“I had lunch with Chrishell — this was about 10 or 11 years ago — to talk about being ‘The Bachelorette,” Mills said.

“We didn’t know who it was going to be, so we were looking for people and our casting director said, ‘Oh, you should meet with this girl Chrishell Stause, she’s amazing.’ And we had this incredible lunch, I think it was at the Beverly Hills Hotel and just, she was awesome. I was convinced, I’m like, ‘This is The Bachelorette.”

But after Bachelor Brad Womack rejected both of his final two women, Jenni Croft and DeAnna Pappas, on his season of the series, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres got involved and pulled her weight to influence execs to cast the jilted DeAnna in the coveted role.

“I remember Ellen DeGeneres actually calling the president of ABC at the time, saying, ‘This woman [DeAnna] needs to be The Bachelorette,” Mills said. “At that point, it was like, how do we not do that?”

Chrishell eventually married This Is Us star Justin Hartley, but the two split last fall. Her heartbreak over her blindside divorce was heavily featured on Selling Sunset earlier this year.