Madi Edwards Bares Busty Chest In Strapless Swimsuit While Posing On A Boat

Australian model Madi Edwards took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, November 2, to post a few sexy new snaps in which she flaunted her busty cleavage in a swimsuit.

The one-piece swimsuit featured a tie-dye pattern in colors of orange, yellow, and pink. The strapless design left plenty of skin exposed along Madi’s upper body, drawing the eye to her tanned arms and chest. The suit fell low on her chest, teasing viewers with an eyeful of her cleavage. Madi paired the suit with super-short jean shorts that roes high on her waist and extended to the very tops of her thighs. The denim hugged the curves along her waist and hips.

Madi completed the look with an array of accessories that included a handful of gold necklaces of varying lengths, a few bracelets, a ring on one finger, and a pair of gold square-shaped dangling earrings. She left her long, blond tresses loose and cascading down her back. The model also showed off a set of pink-manicured fingernails.

The photoshoot took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to the geotag on the post. Madi posed in a boat as it traveled across the bright-blue waters. A horizon of green, rolling hills made up the background of the frame. The post included three snaps of Madi from the hips up as she posed in different positions.

In the first slide, Madi sat with one elbow resting on a knee and her hand pressed flat against her cheek. She looked off toward a distant point with her head tilted slightly to the side. In the second snap, she kept her elbow on her knee but moved her hand to touch her lips while she shifted her gaze to the camera and showed off her mesmerizing blue eyes. She cupped her chest with her other hand. The final photo put Madi’s cleavage on full display as she leaned forward with her arms squeezing inwards. She sent a sultry look toward the camera.

In the caption, Madi penned a scenario to describe the transition of photos. She also tagged the designer behind the outfit, PrettyLittleThing. The snaps earned more than 30,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day of going live on the photo-sharing site.

Among the many comments were fans gushing over Madi’s gorgeous looks.

“Flawless,” one Instagram user stated simply.

“You look amazing,” another follower commented.

“I would do anything for that face,” one more fan declared.