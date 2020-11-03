Ana Cheri Sizzles In A Purple String Bikini At The Beach

Ana Cheri’s most recent Instagram share has her 12.6 million fans buzzing. The November 3 update captured the model in a purple bikini that showed off her enviable curves.

Ana posed in the center of the frame for the sexy photo op. She leaned her derriere against the trunk of a palm tree, and the backdrop consisted of a sandy white beach and a few tiki-like structures over the water. Ana turned her figure slightly to the side, leaning her head back and closing her eyes with a smile on her face. In her caption, Ana reminded fans to be kind to one another because “it might get crazy out there” seemingly referring to the election.

Ana looked like she was ready for a day of fun in the sun, opting for a purple bikini that showed off her fit figure. On her upper half, she wore a knit top with fabric that exposed her bronze skin underneath. It had a set of thin straps that tied over her shoulders, and its plunging neckline offered a generous tease of her ample bust. She wore a white button-up shirt tied in front of her chest, allowing her to show off her flat tummy.

Ana teamed the look with a pair of skimpy bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. She covered the front of the suit with her arm but left the rest of her figure on display. The suit had a set of thin straps that tied high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves. The skimpy cut of the suit also allowed Ana to flaunt her shapely thighs, which were perfectly bronze.

Ana kept her beachside attire simple, wearing a pair of dainty earrings and a diamond ring that added a little sparkle to the look. She styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part, and her hair fell over her shoulder and back. It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the sexy snap. Within a matter of minutes, it’s earned over 20,000 likes and 200-plus comments from her fans. Some social media users commented on her figure while a few more chimed in on her message.

“So captivating love u baby! Kisses,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Those hips could bring world peace,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Awesome good vibes from a beautiful lady,” a third chimed in, adding a few red hearts.

“Very gorgeous great body and gorgeous in bikini,” one more wrote.