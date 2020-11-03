Celeste Bright Bares Her Booty In A Minuscule Black Thong In Sultry Bedroom Snap

The model also sported a black crop top in the photo.

Celeste Bright knows how to keep her fans entertained. The model often shows off her incredible physique in scanty ensembles on Instagram — a trend she continued in her most recent upload on Monday.

In the sultry bedroom snap, the 26-year-old could be seen sitting on the far corner of a plush bed, which was dressed in crisp white linens. She had her back to the camera, arching it slightly to emphasize her killer curves as she sat with her lean legs spread apart. A large window with its curtains pulled back was in front of her and allowed a stream of sunlight into the room, illuminating the beauty’s flawless silhouette as she gazed back at the lens with an intense and alluring stare.

Celeste was a total bombshell in the steamy photoshoot, flaunting her pert derriere in a minuscule black thong that did way more showing than covering up. Her enviable buns were on full display in the cheeky garment as she worked the camera, as were her shapely thighs and toned calves. She also pulled her lingerie’s thick waistband high up on her hips, helping to accentuate her tiny waist.

The social media star teamed her panties with a simple black crop top. The garment had long, baggy sleeves and an oversized fit that further highlighted the model’s slender frame. It cut off just above her hips, offering a glimpse at her toned lower back to give the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Celeste opted to leave her platinum locks down for the photo op. They were styled in a sleek middle part and spilled behind her back in loose, messy waves, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way.

The racy shot proved to be a major hit with the model’s admirers, amassing over 26,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well to show Celeste some love.

“Such a cutie!!” one person wrote.

“You are absolutely lovely,” praised another fan.

“Wow. So hot and sexy and beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“Definitely a knockout body,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste is no stranger to showing some skin on social media. She recently sent temperatures soaring when she wore a pair of minuscule bikini bottoms and a satin scarf top for a relaxing day at the pool. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it more than 23,000 likes and 320 comments to date.