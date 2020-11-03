Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In A Plunging Top & Black Skirt

Alexa Collins took to Instagram to share a hot series of photos that showed her rocking an all-black outfit. The November 3 update included three photos that perfectly captured her beauty.

The first photo in the series saw Alexa posed against a gray wall, and a piece of a plant could be seen in the corner. She faced her chest toward the camera, popping her hip to the side and placing her arms near her thighs. She tilted her head and met the lens with a sexy stare. The second image was snapped at a closer angle, and Alexa placed both arms under her chest for the sexy pose. It was cropped at her bust, but fans were still treated to a great view of her curves.

The last image in the series treated the model’s audience to the best view of her outfit. Alexa stood in the center of the frame, ensuring fans got a great glimpse of her figure. On her upper-half, Alexa wore a sexy top with off-the-shoulder sleeves that left her toned arms and her bronze collar on display. It had a plunging neckline and a deep V in between her bust that showed off her ample cleavage. The middle of the garment was semi-sheer, exposing a tease of her skin underneath. Its skintight fit also highlighted her trim midsection.

Alexa teamed the look with a matching skirt that was equally as snug. She wore the piece high on her waist, helping to highlight her hourglass curves. Alexa styled her long, blond locks with a side part and wore equal sections of hair over her shoulders and back. The model also rocked a pair of tortoise-rimmed reading glasses from Hip Optical. In her caption, she noted that she is “blind as a bat.”

Within a matter of minutes, the post has earned plenty of attention from Alexa’s fans. More than 10,000 social media users double-tapped the update, and 200-plus left comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Alexa on her fit figure while a few more commented on her chic sunglasses. Several others had no words and expressed their opinions in emoji instead.

“They look perfect on you! Because you’re perfect,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“Looking great as always…and cool specs…,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Hello beautiful baby I see you have your business glasses on cute,” a third gushed with a string of flames next to their comment.

“You look like one of my hot teachers. I’ll sign up for a class,” one more wrote.