Britney Spears Rocks White Cropped Top In New Video Expressing Her Happiness, Sparking Fans’ Concern

Britney Spears shared a new video of herself to let her Instagram followers know that she is the happiest she’s ever been, which caused some of them to worry about her mindset.

In the clip, Britney stood against a nondescript off-white background. She wore a white off-the-shoulder cropped top with long sleeves. The garment buttoned across her chest and gathered around her waist with a small ruffled edge. The sleeves had ruffles at her shoulders and around her wrist. She paired the shirt with low-slung khaki bottoms. The outfit is similar to many the singer wears.

Britney accessorized with a white pearl choker that had a larger dark bead in the center. She wore her layered blond hair in loose curls, and it hung over one shoulder and down her back. Britney’s bangs framed her forehead. She wore a silver ring on her thumb. A belly button ring sparkled in her navel.

The singer acknowledged that people had expressed their concern for her in the footage, but she reassured everybody that she is fine. Britney went on to state that she’s the happiest she’s ever been. She clasped her hands in front of her and moved them a bit as she spoke. In the end, she sent out a lot of love to her fans.

Britney’s video received a lot of attention. Nearly 3 million Instagram users viewed it, with more than 402,000 hitting the “like” button. Over 27,300 also took the time to leave a comment. Many of those who replied worried about the singer’s happiness and questioned why she doesn’t go live because they worried this was a pre-recorded clip.

“We are concerned for some really legit reasons. Is it a pre-taped video?” wondered one fan who used scared smilies to complete the comment?

“Hoping these are true statements. However, the hands tell otherwise,” a second devotee replied, including broken heart emoji.

“That’s great news, Brit, but now it seems as if they have transformed you into a pirate, and that’s not right!” teased a third follower referencing her puffy white shirt.

“If you have to tell people you’re fine and you look like this, you’re not fine,” a fourth Instagram user noted along with several crying emoji.

Britney regularly shares pictures and videos of herself and things that she finds inspirational. Her fans stay engaged with her posts even though many of them often express concern for her well-being. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared footage of herself dancing while wearing a red halter top and black bottoms.