Nicky Gile Stuns In Hot Pink Bikini For Sultry Instagram Video

Nicky Gile wowed her fans around the world with a sizzling Instagram video. In the new post shared Monday, November 2, the American model rocked a sexy bikini set outdoors.

In the update, Nicky was enjoying a sunny day at the beach in her scanty swimwear. According to the geotag, she was in Miami, Florida.

The babe was seen walking away from the photographer with her toned backside directed to the camera. Her arms were raised, and her hair windswept.

The next part showed the babe standing on the sand as she played with her hair. She was near the shoreline, and the small waves hitting the ground, and some beachgoers were seen in the background.

The next segment featured Nicky holding a Bang Energy drink. She opened the canned beverage and drank it. She also stood sideways. The angle showcased the curves of her pert derriere.

Nicky was seen grabbing the same drink on top of a wooden pole, drinking it with closed eyes. Toward the end of the reel, the hottie was caught tugging at her straps, pulling it down slightly to tease her fans.

Nicky wore a hot pink two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted tiny triangle cups that failed to fully cover her breasts. However, the garment was fully-lined, which obscured her nipples from exposure. The deep neckline displayed a nice look at her cleavage. The thin straps that clung to her shoulders helped highlight her slim arms.

The matching bottom she sported featured a low-cut waistline that sat low on her hips, accentuating her flat stomach. The high-cut design helped emphasize her toned thighs, and the thong perfectly flaunted her round posterior.

Nicky left her hair untied throughout the video. The straight strands fell over her shoulders and down her back. She kept her accessories minimal and only wore two rings.

For the caption, the influencer shared about her recent visit to Miami. She also mentioned what work she did in the city. She tagged Bang Energy in the post, as well as the brand’s CEO.

As of this writing, the latest bikini post has been watched more than 29,000 times. It gained about 4,500 likes and earned over 120 comments. Social media admirers flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments and praise. Others were satisfied with dropping a string of emoji to express their thoughts about the video.

“Gorgeous and glowing. I love seeing a smile on your face,” a fan wrote,

“Your body is a work of art, an amazing masterpiece. You are so beautiful,” gushed another follower.

“The dudes in the background were totally staring at your a**,” a third admirer added.