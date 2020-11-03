Kindly Myers Rocks Cheeky Bikini That Showcases Her Pert Derrière

Playboy model Kindly Myers celebrated hump day a little early this week with a sultry snapshot that featured her pert derrière. On Tuesday, the blond beauty took to Instagram and shared a picture that featured her wearing a cheeky bikini while she posed outside.

Kindly appeared to be standing on a bridge with her backside facing the camera. An outcropping of rocks was visible on the other side of the bridge, and a clear blue sky was above.

The model’s swimsuit was colorful, and it included patterned stripes in shades of blue, orange and red. Because she decided to flaunt her booty in the photo, not much of the front of the bathing suit was visible. That being said, the top laced up the back, adding a bit of sex appeal to the ensemble. The bottoms had a high-rise waist and high-cut legs, which gave her the perfect opportunity to show off her booty. She teamed the bikini with a pair of chunky suede heels with fringe.

The popular influencer wore her long, blond locks down in waves and tossed over one shoulder to give her followers a nice clear view of her cheeks.

Kindly certainly did her part to make the photo as sexy as possible by flaunting her rear end. She stood with her back slightly arched and one leg slightly forward — pose that emphasized her butt. She looked over her shoulder and smiled at the camera while she held pieces of her hair in one hand. Sunshine hit the back of her body, illuminating her tan skin and calling attention to her toned legs.

Kindly acknowledged that it was not hump day, but that it was “close enough,” and her admirers did not seem to mind seeing her backside.

“You are so right and your hump will always be a pleasure to view. The rest of your body is sexy and beautiful also,” one follower wrote.

“What a very very stunningly gorgeous photo of you gorgeous, very very sexie [sic]. you just made my day,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Need to take more pictures like this,” a third fan chimed in.

“[T]he most beautiful girl in all IG,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly never goes for too long without giving her followers some juicy content to get excited about. In a recent post, she shared a snap that gave her online audience nice look at the front of her body while she modeled a tiny, striped bikini that put her cleavage and flat abs on display.