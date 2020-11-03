Sarah Houchens Flaunts Nearly-Bare Booty In G-String Bikini While Walking The Beach

Sarah posed on the beach in Florida for the racy shots.

Fitness model Sarah Houchens gave her followers some serious gym inspiration on Tuesday morning when she shared a new Instagram snap of herself rocking a revealing look that flaunted all of the hard work she puts into sculpting her body.

Sarah exposed a ton of skin in the snaps, and even got a bit artsy for the dramatic shots. She appeared to be lost in deep thought while walking on the beach in Saint Petersburg, Florida as she showcased her bombshell body in a scanty g-string bikini.

The sexy swimwear featured white and pale pink tones, as well as fringe tassels. The top tied behind her neck and around her back while exposing her muscular arms and shoulders. In later photos, she covered her torso with a white crop top.

The bottoms left little to the imagination with a piece of thin string that did nothing to hide Sarah’s perfectly round booty or toned thighs. The garment wrapped tightly around her slim waist and accentuated her taut tummy and killer abs in the process.

In the caption of the pics, Sarah reminded her over 1 million followers that nothing is permanent. She also added the hashtag #squatspro, which she appeared to credit for her pert posterior.

The first photo featured Sarah posing with her backside toward the camera. She held some flowers in her hand and arched her back while wearing a steamy expression on her face. The final two snaps were similar, as the model tugged at her t-shirt, tilted her head and soaked up some sun.

In the background of the pictures, a white sand beach could be seen. The rolling ocean waves and blue sky was also visible.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She tied the strands into a thick braid that hung down her back.

Sarah’s followers immediately began to respond to the racy post. The photos garnered more than 4,700 likes within the first 30 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 110 comments during that time.

“Wow love these,” one follower declared.

“Wow that’s a beautiful woman,” remarked another.

“That bikini is different! I like it,” a third user wrote.

“This a beautiful picture. Enjoying the beach while tanning and feeling the warmth of the sunshine. You are stunning and pretty!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to mind showing off her fit figure in barely there bathing suits. She’s become known for filling her timeline with snaps of herself sporting teeny two-pieces in all different sizes and colors.

Just last month, Sarah dropped the jaws of her fans when she opted for a bright orange bikini while the sun beamed down on her bronzed skin. That post has reeled in more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments thus far.