‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Shares Sweet Pic Of Son CJ Listening To His Baby Brother’s Heartbeat

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese shared a sweet pic of her son CJ as he listened to his baby brother’s heartbeat for the first time. Fans of the reality star hit the like button on the Instagram snap over 167,000 times thus far.

The reality television star announced on Instagram on October 25 that she was expecting yet again in a post seen here. She stood with her husband Christopher Buckner and their son and among a series of pumpkins, which told the good news.

In a post where Deena, Chris, and CJ dressed as characters from the film Coco, they shared a snap of the trio as Deena held a cake with a blue interior, as seen here. This was the sweet way her family celebrated the gender reveal.

In her latest snap, Deena was seen as she lay down on her bed and held a Doppler monitor to her stomach. It was in her right hand. An earphone was placed in the toddler’s left ear, and he smiled as he heard his brother’s heartbeat. Deena looked up lovingly at her son, who looked thrilled that he could be a part of a moment that was so special.

By the time Deena welcomes her new baby, CJ will have celebrated his second birthday.

Deena wore her hair tied up in a ponytail atop her head. She sported a gray T-shirt. Her left hand was at her waist. She paired that with peach-and-white striped shorts.

Next to the reality television personality was a night table with several bottles of water atop it. Behind her head, a dark gray, tufted headboard was seen. Deena lay atop a dark quilt, and behind her head, assorted pillows were seen.

Two of Deena’s Jersey Shore co-stars, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were among the first to comment. Nicole added several crying emoji while Mike added a red heart.

Fans adored being able to share this moment in time with the family.

“Awww congrats… He’s gonna be the best big brother. So adorable,” wrote one follower.

“He’s so handsome! Congrats. And I can’t help but notice your collection of water bottles, my nightstand looks the same,” noted a second fan.

“The look on your face says it all! How sweet,” exclaimed a third Instagram user, who followed up their remark with a red heart emoji.

“It’s so amazing watching them love their younger siblings,” observed a fourth admirer.