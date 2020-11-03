Rebel Wilson, 40, And Sister Annachi Look Flawless In Matching Green Swimsuits On The Beach: ‘Hola Mexico

Rebel Wilson and her younger sister Annachi are enjoying a relaxing vacation in Mexico, where they were able to spend a fun day on the beach. The actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a snap of their time by the water that has quickly captivated the attention of her millions of fans.

The 40-year-old stood next to her sibling in the snap, wrapping one arm around her as she placed the other in the crook of her hip. They stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their bare feet in the sand and huge smiles across their faces as the ocean breeze blew their hair messily around their faces. Behind them was a gorgeous view of the waves gently flowing onto the shore, which appeared to be free of any other beachgoers when the image was snapped.

The Pitch Perfect star was dressed to impress for her day on the beach, showing off her recent weight loss in a chic green swimsuit from Magicsuit Swim that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The one-piece featured a mock neckline and thick, flattering seams along the sides, as well as several functioning zippers on its bodice. One fell right in the middle of Rebel’s torso, which she opted to unzip just past her chest to show off an ample amount of cleavage, giving the swimwear look a sexy vibe.

The garment proceeded to cinch in at the blond beauty’s hips, accentuating her trim waist along the way. It also featured a cheeky cut that offered a peek at her toned legs and shapely thighs. She added a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses to her look for some relief from the bright sun, and tied her platinum locks up in a high ponytail to keep her tresses from falling in front of her face.

Meanwhile, Annachi looked stunning as she sported the exact same swimsuit as her older sis. She rocked a set of pink wayfair sunglasses and left her brunette tresses down in long, loose waves.

Fans appeared to be thrilled at the sight of the swimsuit-clad ladies and awarded the upload nearly 94,000 likes within two hours of going live. The post has also amassed hundreds of comments, many with compliments for the pair.

“Yes my girls!!!!! Killin it!!” one person wrote.

“You both look fantastic!!” praised another fan.

“You look amazing & confident & strong & happy (most important). Go girl,” a third follower gushed.

“My god you ladies are STUNNING. Loving it xx,” added a fourth admirer.

Rebel and Annachi also teamed up over the weekend for a group Halloween costume with two other pals. In a video shared to the Isn’t It Romantic actress’s page on Friday, the celeb could be seen sporting a sleek black leotard and metallic pink boots while her sister rocked a plunging black jumpsuit with a red scarf belt. Fans were thrilled by the nunchuck-wielding pair, awarding the upload over 228,000 likes to date.