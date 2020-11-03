Summer Lynn Hart Flaunts Her Curves In Barely There Beige Swimsuit

On Monday, November 2, Summer Lynn Hart thrilled her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a sexy two-photo update. The American model rocked a one-piece swimsuit that provided little coverage for her insane physique.

Summer showcased her bodacious curves in a skimpy beige monokini that featured a crisscross detail over her chest, going around her neck similar to a halter style. The piece appeared fully-lined and covered parts of her buxom curves from exposure. However, it was so small that it hardly contained her shapely bust. As a result, the piece flaunted a generous amount of her cleavage and underboob.

The swimwear looked like it had two parts, with the upper part directly connected to its lower portion. She sported a sheer blue cover-up that slightly obscured the bottom part of her suit. From what was visible, the waistline stretched high to her hips, accentuating her lean thighs. The low-cut waistline also helped highlight her flat stomach and abs.

Summer wore her blond hair down, parted in the center, and styled in loose wavy curls. The long strands hung over her right shoulder and down her back. She also painted her nails with white polish for the occasion.

In the photo, Summer posed inside her home in her scanty attire. The blurry background showed a glimpse of the living room with a couch, a table, and some house decors. The babe stood in the middle of the frame and popped her hip to the side. She placed her right hand on her thigh while her other arm stayed on the side. She looked straight into the lens with a fierce gaze and a smile on her face.

A filter was applied to the snapshot, which added more yellow tones and adjusted its saturation.

In the caption, Summer wrote something about her ensemble. She also revealed that her one-piece was from Bikinis by Yas, a swimwear line created by fellow model Yaslen Clemente. She tagged the brand in the photo.

The latest update racked up more than 22,400 likes and 290-plus messages in under a day of being live. Fans and followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. Most of them praised her beauty, while others raved about her body.

“You know, I’ve been a fan of yours ever since the start. I believe you are one of the most outstanding talents who would be brilliant at whatever you do,” one of her fans commented.

“You look very stunning. Your eyes captivate me. May you have an awesome day!” wrote another admirer.

“Mermaid vibes, too!!! I love your hairstyle!!!” added a third follower.