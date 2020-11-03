Kendall Jenner Pulls Off Another Stunning Pamela Anderson Costume In Tiny Corset & Fishnets

Kendall Jenner showed off her second Pamela Anderson costume in a seriously sultry Instagram share on Monday. In the photos and video, the Calvin Klein model rocked a lace-up corset and fishnets inspired by Pamela’s character, Barb, in the 1996 film Barb Wire. In the caption, she said that Barb voted in this year’s election.

The post showed Kendall posing on and beside a tan couch as she appeared to be hanging out at a party. Despite the room being mostly dim, a bright light shone directly on the babe and gave her skin a radiant glow.

Kendall’s ensemble included a black leather corset with shoelace strings down the front and back and a low sweetheart neckline. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the top of the strapless piece as the tight material pulled in her impossibly tiny waist. Meanwhile, the lower half of the corset had a high thong cut that came up above the reality star’s hips to showcase her curvy legs and booty.

Beneath the one-piece, Kendall wore a pair of black fishnet stockings that closely followed the shape of her bodacious derriere. She also sported a pair of over-the-knee boots and matching sheer elbow-length gloves. The look was made complete with a silver choker necklace, a statement bracelet, a barbed wire tattoo around the model’s upper arm, and a messy blond wig.

Kendall looked absolutely incredible as she leaned back on the couch and crossed her legs. She arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure and played with her luscious faux locks. In another photo, the entrepreneur sat sideways, giving fans a better view of her curves as she peered over her shoulder at the camera.

Kendall also included a GIF taken from a low angle, which showed her standing up and swaying her hips as someone placed a hand on her pert derriere.

The post received more than 5.3 million likes and just over 16,000 comments as fans, family, and friends went nuts over Kendall’s transformation.

“EXCUSE ME!????? WHERE IS YOUR WAIST?” YouTuber Justine Skye wrote.

“Will never be over this!!!” close pal Scotty Cunha added.

“I WANNA BE U SO BAD,” a third follower penned.

“Blond suits you,” a fourth fan wrote.

Kendall’s followers will know that she shared another Pamela costume over the weekend. For that look, she sported a plunging peplum top and tight matching pants that did nothing but favors for her killer assets. That post received more than 5.8 million likes.