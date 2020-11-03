Demi Rose Shows Off Hourglass Curves In See-Through Dress For Stunning Sunset Snap

Demi's photo was snapped in The Maldives.

Demi Rose raised her fashion game for her most recent Instagram snapshot on Monday night. The British beauty left little to the imagination as her scantily clad figure competed for attention with the stunning view behind her in the pic.

Demi let it all hang out as she opted for a revealing dress. The slinky garment was made from sheer, metallic silver material that put her hourglass curves on full display.

The see-through mesh clung tightly to her petite waist and voluptuous hips while giving fans a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs underneath.

The ensemble also boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed Demi’s braless cleavage. The thin straps showcased her arms and shoulders as well. The model accessorized the look by wearing a matching scarf draped over her head, and adding some rings on her fingers.

In the background, the rippling ocean waves could be seen. The sky was also illuminated with orange and yellow tones that reflected off of the water, as the photo was taken during sunset. Demi geotagged her location as The Maldives, which is a place that she seems to visit often.

Demi stood in front of the vibrant colors with both of her hands resting on top of her head and her hip pushed out. Her back was arched slightly and she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

Her long, dark hair was mostly hidden by the scarf, but hung loosely down her back while lightly brushing over the tops of her shoulders.

Demi’s 15.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the upload by clicking the like button more than 263,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 1,700 remarks about the pic during that time.

“The most beutyfull [sic] pretty princess to much Kisses my love,” one follower stated.

“VERY BEAUTIFUL WOMAN YOU LOOK VERY GOOD LIGHTS RADIANT,” another wrote.

“Everything is beautiful in this photo,” a third comment read.

“You’re hotter then a campfire, but, I really want you some more, many hugs, some sweet kisses, and lots of love for your sweet beauty,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online photos. She’s become known for dressing her busty figure up in teeny bathing suits, scanty tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently stunned her followers when she posed in a plunging silver dress and a matching mask before heading to a masquerade ball to celebrate Halloween. To date, that post has racked up more than 339,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.