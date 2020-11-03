Here’s Why Eve Is Really Leaving ‘The Talk’ After 4 Seasons

Eve will exit the talk show at the end of December.

Rapper Eve is leaving The Talk. The star confirmed her departure on the November 2 episode and explained why she decided to call it quits after four seasons as a co-host.

Appearing on the CBS show via video call, the “Gangsta Lovin'” hitmaker explained that traveling was the main reason behind her exit as she’s currently based in London, England, with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. The series films in California.

Eve explained that she would no longer appear alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood because of the ongoing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. England is currently preparing for a second lockdown, shutting down many stores and limiting unessential travel for a month from November 5.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us and I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment,” she said, per People.

“[I] have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host,” she added.

Eve also made it clear that her decision had nothing to do with her co-hosts and joked that she actually wished she “hated” them to make quitting easier. She called it “one of the hardest decisions in the world.”

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

She added that being a co-host had been “the most beautiful experience” and shared how she’d “grown as a woman” and “a person” since joining the panel.

“Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.”

Eve added that she wanted to focus more on her life at home and noted that she was concentrating on expanding her family.

Carrie Ann, Sheryl, and Sharon all gushed over the star as the latter admitted that she had a lot of respect for her and just wanted her to be happy.

Eve became an official co-host in 2017 after appearing as a guest host following the departure of Aisha Tyler. It’s not yet been revealed if she will be permanently replaced, though her announcement came two months after Marie Osmond exited the series in September after only one season.

Marie said she was leaving to focus more on her family and new projects, but also hinted her leaving may have been linked to former executive producer John Redmann who exited The Talk in August after 10 seasons.