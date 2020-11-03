Tahlia Skaines Looks Smoking Hot In A Nude Lingerie Set

Blond beauty Tahlia Skaines stunned her 559,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot series of snaps in which she rocked a simple yet sexy nude lingerie set. The ensemble was from the brand Lounge Underwear, whose Instagram page Tahlia made sure to tag in the first slide.

She perched on a wooden chair in what appeared to be a bedroom area, with a bed covered in white linens visible to her left and a wood-paneled closet with wooden hangers in the background. Tahlia wore a bra with sculpted cups and underwire that showcased a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms exposed, and her toned stomach was also on display.

She paired the bra with matching bottoms in the same nude hue, and they had a thick waistband with the brand’s name written in white type. The underwear had a high-cut style, with the sides stretching over her hips in a way that elongated her legs while also highlighting her slender waist.

She placed one hand on her thigh and rested the other on a nearby surface as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her hair was parted in the middle, and the blond tresses tumbled down her chest in a sleek style.

For the second snap, she tugged at the sides of her bottoms, and for the fourth, she turned to the side and appeared to be picking some food up off a plate placed on the bed. The bottoms she wore were a thong style that left her pert posterior on full display, and the alternate angle also showcased a detail on the back of her bra, which also featured the brand’s name written in white type.

She ate a piece of fruit in the fifth slide, and in the final shot, leaned forward slightly as she adjusted her underwear, her blond locks covering up some of her face for a mysterious vibe.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 7,600 likes within five hours, as well as 116 comments from her followers.

“Obsessed with you,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are absolutely gorgeous thank you for the pictures,” another follower added, including a string of flame emoji in the remark.

“Looking amazing,” a third fan chimed in.

“You are so beautiful,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tahlia treated her audience to a snap showing off her Halloween costume. She dressed as a sexy angel and rocked a skimpy black bustier that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, feather wings, a semi-sheer miniskirt and a halo placed atop her long locks.