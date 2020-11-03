Dasha Mart Rocks Tiny Tangerine Bikini In Sultry Beach Snaps

It might be October, but Miami-based model Dasha Mart is continuing to turn up the heat on her Instagram page with sultry snaps that show her enjoying warmer temperatures in revealing outfits. Her latest post saw her soaking up some sun wearing a tiny tangerine bikini while she enjoyed the beach.

The top to Dasha’s bikini had narrow, triangle-shaped cups and her voluptuous chest barely filled them. The bottoms were equally skimpy with threadlike straps pulled high on her hips.

Dasha wore her long sun-kissed tresses down in loose waves.

The popular influencer kept accessories to a minimum sporting only a sparkly belly piercing.

The update consisted of two photos that caught Dasha posing seductively on the beach while siting on her feet with her legs spread all while leaning back on one hand. A long pier could be seen on one side of the image. The sky was filled with a few fluffy clouds and the turquoise water looked choppy.

In the first picture, Dasha arched her back and tilted her head back. She held one hand on her forehead while she wore a sultry expression on her face with her eyes closed. The camera captured the frame just as a wave splashed against the side of her body. The foamy water skimmed the top of her thigh, drawing the eye to her flat abs and toned legs.

The second frame was similar to the first in that Dasha leaned back while showcasing her fabulous figure with her ample cleavage being a focal point. Her trim waistline was also on display. A large tattoo on her thigh called attention to her booty. She turned her face toward the sky while she ran one hand through her hair. With her eyes closed, she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Dasha wrote a caption in Russian in which she discussed how the 2020 presidential election was affecting local businesses.

Many of the replies were in Russian as well, but a few of Dasha’s English-speaking followers left a few compliments.

“You are just amazing,” wrote one admirer with two kiss emoji.

“You are so sweet and beautiful!!” a second Instagram user added.

“Gorgeous woman,” a third fan commented with two flame emoji.

“Absolutely Gorgeous Have a wonderful day,” a fourth comment echoed.

Last week, Dasha shared an update that gave her followers a nice look at her incredible physique when she modeled a set of lacy lingerie. She struck several sexy poses on a plush sofa while flashing plenty of bare skin.