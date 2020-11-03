Jilissa Zoltko Gets Steamy In New Beige Lingerie Set

Jilissa Zoltko took to Instagram on Monday, November 2, to share a brand-new update with her 837,000 followers. In her newest share, the 22-year-old model showcased her incredibly toned figure in a skimpy lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

For a more intimate setting, Jilissa decided to take the snaps in the bedroom. In the first pic, she posed by sitting on the edge of the bed with her thighs closed. She placed her right hand on the mattress as she leaned backward, while her other hand tugged at the straps of her bra. She tilted her head to the side and gazed directly at the camera with a sultry expression.

The photoshoot took place during the day, as sunlight entered through the glass windows, illuminating the whole room. In the second picture, the babe slightly changed her pose. This time, she placed both of her hands on the bed as she looked straight. She smiled brightly, showing her pearly whites.

Jilissa rocked a beige bra-and-panty combo that perfectly showcased her enviable body. The bra featured padded cups made of ribbed cotton fabric, as well as a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. Notably, the undergarment was cut so small that it hardly contained her shapely bust.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms that boasted high leg cuts, which helped accentuate her slender waist and flat stomach. Like the bra, the panties were made of the same ribbed fabric.

The American influencer parted her highlighted blond tresses in the middle, which hung in loose waves over her shoulders and back. She accessorized only with dainty hoop earrings, a bangle, and several rings.

In the caption, Jilissa dropped a dove and a cloud emoji. She made sure to tag Lounge Underwear in both the post and the picture.

The newest social media update was a huge hit with her avid admirers, just like most of her uploads. As of this writing, the share had amassed more than 29,100 likes and over 400 comments. Many of her online fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Several other followers struggled to find the right words and used a string of emoji to express themselves instead.

“Miami perfection!” gushed an admirer.

“You have my vote to make America beautiful again!!!” wrote another fan.

“Baby, that set looks absolutely incredible on your gorgeous curves and skin-tone. Sexy!” added a third Instagram user.

“You really have the best smile. You have nice teeth, and your jawline is gorgeous! I can only wish to have the same features as you, but you are just born lucky,” added a fourth follower.