‘DWTS’ Performer Chrishell Stause’s Sexy Waltz Got Derek Hough’s Heart Racing

Her steamy performance wasn't enough to keep the 'Selling Sunset' star from being eliminated at the close of the episode.

Dancing with the Stars performer Chrishell Stause’s sexy Viennese Waltz got judge Derek Hough’s heart racing, but it wasn’t enough to keep her in the competition. The Selling Sunset star and her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko, found themselves in the bottom two along with Alan Bersten and Disney Channel star Skai Jackson. Ultimately, Derek and his fellow panelists — Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli — chose to send Chrishell home.

Chrishell and Gleb danced with a luxurious-looking bed as the focal point of their performance to the song “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna. Their sultry waltz was full of sultry and smooth moves that nearly set the ballroom floor on fire. Yet, the judges felt that while their movements were steamy to watch, the overall performance lacked content.

Derek admitted that his heart was beating fast as he began his critique. He noted that he did see improvement from Chrishell each week, but she was still making basic mistakes — including her transitions from one move to the next, which he said should have been seamless, fluid, and continuous.

Carrie Ann and Bruno echoed his sentiments. Bruno added that he was thinking of so many things throughout their performance, but none had to do with the dance the duo demonstrated. For their final scores, Chrishell and Gleb received 8s across the board for a total of 24 points.

In a slideshow of three images posted to the show’s official Instagram account, Chrishell looked stunning in a slinky dress that featured a tan background covered in beadwork. The back was cut to her waist with only a thin strap holding the pieces of the garment together. The high-end realtor wore her blond hair long and loose, with soft waves fashioned at the end. Accessories such as delicate drop earrings and a sparkling bracelet were stunning additions to her overall look.

Gleb wore a satin dress shirt and slim-cut brown pants.

Viewers had mixed reactions to Chrishell and Gleb’s elimination.

“This makes me uncomfy. She barely dances while Gleb dances in circles around her. They prob put the bed in so they would have another way to make their dance longer and give it ‘meaning.’ Honestly haven’t been that impressed,” wrote one person.

“For having no dance background and from where she started, she is doing so well!” claimed a second follower.

“Gleb just dragged her around the floor like every other week. There is so little content compared to everyone else. The score just doesn’t make sense,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“They always do the same thing but ok I still love her tho,” penned a fourth fan.