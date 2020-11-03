‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Says Ex-Girlfriend Carrie Ann Inaba’s Critiques Of His Dances Feel ‘Personal’

The pro dancer says he feels like he and Kaitlyn will never be able to make the veteran 'DWTS' judge happy.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev said Carrie Ann Inaba’s harsh critiques of his dances with his celebrity partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, are beginning to feel “personal.”

Last week, the veteran DWTS judge accused the former Bachelorette star of “giving up” and losing her “spirit” during her dance, and on the most recent round of the competition, she docked her a point for a questionable “lift,” which Artem tried to explain was a jump choreographed into the dance.

Carrie Ann’s critiques of the duo have been noticeably harsh, so much so that Kaitlyn told Artem she was “bummed” about it going into her Week 8 routine.

In a new interview, Artem admitted that Carrie Ann’s criticisms are beginning to get him down as well.

“At this point, it starts being a little personal, I feel like,” Artem told Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel it’s definitely, maybe not a different standards, but I feel like it’s different expectations. I don’t know. I’m watching back the dance itself, it’s like, ‘Oh, you can kick sharper!’ Well, I can say that about everybody who dances on the show today. I don’t know. It’s really odd.”

The Russian-American dancer, who dated Carrie Ann for several years before their breakup in 2008, said he is starting to seem like he can’t do anything right in her eyes.

“At this point right now we just feel like we’re never going to make her happy. It feels really discouraging, in a sense, to come back next week. I was literally wanting to have earmuffs and put it on top of [Kaitlyn’s] head.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

In the same interview, Kaitlyn also questioned if Carrie Ann has something against Bachelorette girls. Fans may recall that the ABC celebrity ballroom competition’s female judge was especially hard on last season’s DWTS winner, Hannah Brown, who is also a Bachelor alum.

On social media, fans reacted to the DWTS drama between the exes and the Bachelor Nation star.

One fan tweeted to Artem to praise him for how much he is “fighting” for Kaitlyn as Carrie Ann continues to be harsh towards her. The commenter also accused Carrie Ann of being “incapable” of saying anything nice to The Bachelorette beauty, even though the veteran ABC judge did describe Kaitlyn’s jive as one of her best performances so far.

Another fan tweeted a reminder that lifts are not allowed in certain dances, including the jive.

“If y’all have a problem with Carrie Ann’s score for Kaitlyn then blame Artem for putting it in,” the Dancing With the Stars fan wrote.

Viewers have long speculated that Carrie Ann takes issue with any contestant that Artem is partnered with. It should be noted that the 52-year-old former Fly Girl has long moved on from her relationship with the pro dancer and is currently in a serious relationship with a new boyfriend.