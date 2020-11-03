‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp Learns About Steve & Kayla’s Betrayal

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 3, 2020 reveal that the tension in Salem is about to grow.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) come face to face with Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), the woman who has accused him of raping her and getting her pregnant.

Tripp and Allie will bump into each other at the cemetery while paying their respects at Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) grave. While there, Allie will lay into Tripp about his wrongdoings, which he’ll continue to deny. However, when she tells him that the DNA test will confirm her story, he’ll be shocked.

Tripp had told his father, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and step-mother Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) that he didn’t want to take a DNA test to prove his innocence. However, Steve decided to go behind his son’s back and steal his hair so that Kayla could get the results from the hospital.

Tripp will be hurt and angry when Allie tells him what his father has done, and that the test results should be in at any moment. Will fans finally find out what really happened on the night that Allie got pregnant?

In addition, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will spend some time with her former love and close friend, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). Kate will open up to her pal about her heartbreak for Allie’s situation. However, Roman doesn’t know that Allie has accused Tripp of rape, and Kate will relay the entire story to him.

Elsewhere in Salem, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will try his best to talk Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) down off a ledge. Ben has decided that he wants to kill Vincent for what he did to his wife, Ciara, and that he doesn’t care how it may ruin his life going forward.

Chris Haston / NBC

Ben believes that he has no future without Ciara, so he might as well get revenge on Vincent the only way he knows how. However, Shawn will do his best to try to calm his brother-in-law so that he doesn’t make a terrible mistake and find himself back in prison.

Finally, Gwen will bust in on a romantic moment between Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller). The couple have been very generous to Gwen over the past few weeks, even giving her a job as nanny to their children and allowing her to live at the mansion. However, viewers know that Gwen has ill intentions when it comes to Abby.