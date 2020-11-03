Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Skimpy Black Top & Sweatpants

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 859,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling update in which she flaunted her enviable physique. Tarsha perched on the ground of what looked like a parking garage, with the white lines demarcating a parking stall visible behind her. The picture was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Tarsha rocked a pair of eye-catching sweatpants from the brand Sorella, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the picture. The bottoms were crafted from a heathered material that was a very pale gray hue, and it featured patches and designs all over, drawing attention to Tarsha’s toned thighs. The garment had an elastic waistband and elastic cuffs at the bottom near her ankles, and the fabric hugged her sculpted legs without clinging too tightly.

She paired the casual sweatpants with a skimpy black top that left little to the imagination. The garment had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thin straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms bare. The top ended just below her breasts, and left several inches of her stomach exposed as well.

She finished the ensemble with a few accessories, including a pair of sunglasses that she had lowered down the bridge of her nose so she could peer over them at the camera. She also added a delicate necklace, and had a small structured Louis Vuitton bag with a chain strap that extended across her chest with the bag settling near her hip.

She wore white sneakers with a custom design from the company Converted Kicks, and mentioned in the caption of the post that she was doing a giveaway for a second pair identical to the one she was wearing.

Tarsha’s long locks were styled in a side part, with sculpted waves tumbling down her back and gathering near her collar bones. She placed both hands on the ground behind her, staring at the camera, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 10,000 likes as well as 1,939 comments within just three hours of going live.

“I’m in love,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“The question is, will they make me look like her?” another follower commented, referencing the sneakers.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha stunned her followers with a steamy snap taken while she was partially immersed in a bubbling hot tub. She had her long locks pulled up in a messy up-do, with several strands remaining loose to frame her face, and she flaunted her incredible figure in a black-and-white printed monokini with a plunging neckline and high-cut sides.