Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Snaps A Sexy Selfie While Clad In Pink Lingerie

Hilde Osland took to her popular Instagram account to share another steamy snap that saw her in nothing more than a skimpy lingerie set. The photo was added to her page on November 3, and her 3.7 million fans have been loving the update.

The photo captured the model “lounginn” in her underwear. She was perched up on the end of her bed, which was made with crisp white linens. At Hilde’s back were several large windows that revealed a bright blue sky and allowed plenty of sunshine to spill in over her shoulders. Hilde cocked her head slightly to the side as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. One of her feet fell off the bed and out of the frame, and she tucked the opposite near her thigh.

Hilde slayed in a bright pink set from Lounge Underwear. On her upper-half, she wore a bra that was made of scanty lace fabric. It had solid straps that secured over her bronze shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display. Its plunging neckline dipped low into her chest while its underwire bottom enhanced her cleavage even further. The material on the front was semi-sheer, teasing a glimpse of her skin underneath.

Hilde rocked a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as hot. They had a logo waistband that rode low on her navel, showcasing her toned abs in their entirety. The front was made of the same sexy fabric, and its thin sides stretched tightly on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. Thanks to its high-rise design, fans were also treated to a great glimpse of Hilde’s fit thighs.

The model added a few accessories, including a pair of dainty hoop earrings. She wore a single gold bangle on her wrist and even added a matching anklet. The model wore her silky blond locks with a deep side part, and they fell behind her shoulders and back.

Unsurprisingly, her audience has been loving the sultry snap. As of this writing, the update has only been live on her feed for a few minutes, but it’s already managed to earn 20,000 likes and 290-plus comments. Some social media users simply used emoji to convey their feelings while a few more raved over Hilde’s fit figure.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunning as usual!” one follower gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Wow you look so fancy love your look i cant get my eyes off your face,” a second wrote with a series of flames next to their words.

“Wow absolutely perfect,” one more raved with a set of red hearts.