Laura Sagra Sits With Legs Spread Apart In Sports Bra & Boy Shorts

Laura Sagra looked stunning in an athletic wear ensemble that she recently posted on Instagram. She sat with her legs spread apart for the suggestive snap and flaunted her toned thighs and calves in the outfit. Her 960,000 followers loved the snap and raced to engage with her.

The Colombian model updated her feed on Monday. According to Google Translate, she asked her fans how they spent their weekend and if they had rested. She also joked that she was having a Monday with a Sunday face and added some emoji.

The influencer looked smoking hot in a black compression sports bra that could easily have doubled as a crop top. The garment had thin spaghetti straps that gave an unobstructed view of her sun-kissed décolletage. It also had a thick underband for extra support.

Laura rocked the matching bottoms and showcased her trim hips. The high-waist shorts covered her navel and only exposed a sliver on her toned abs. The bottoms also cinched in her already minuscule waist.

The fitness guru kept her accessories sporty. She wore dark socks and black sneakers, sticking to a monochromatic theme. However, she broke the color with her denim jacket. She pulled the long-sleeved jacket off her shoulders, so that they were draped along her arms.

Laura styled her long blond tresses in an off-center part. She let her locks tumble down her shoulder and back. Her only visible jewelry was a gold choker necklace she wore around her neck.

The model posed indoors for this particular shot. The light gray room had a bench sofa beneath a large window. Laura used the sunlight coming through it to her advantage. The natural light softly enhanced her best physical features.

Laura sat on the cream sofa and parted her legs in an unconventional pose. She put her head to the side and looked directly at the lens with an enigmatic expression on her face. She widened her eyes slightly and smiled.

The image sparked an immediate reaction from her fans. Most of the comments posted were in Spanish, while others showed their love with a slew of emoji. This particular photo has already racked up more than 18,000 likes.

At least one of her fans declared their feelings.

“@laura_sagra You are my best love. I love you babe,” they said.

“Looooooooove your sexy body my Laura,” another added.

An admirer believed that she has the “hottest body.”

Laura loves updating her Instagram account with bikini shots. The Inquisitr previously reported that she recently showed off some sideboob. In the photograph, Laura wore a ruffled pink bikini that had a skin-baring cutout in the center. She posed next to a sparkling pool in the skimpy outfit.