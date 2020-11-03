Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Major Cleavage In Tight Sports Bra For New Dumbbell Workout

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, to post a new workout video in which she relied entirely on dumbbells for resistance while flaunting her busty chest in a cleavage-revealing sports bra.

For the workout, Stephanie showed off her insanely muscular figure in a black sports bra and booty shorts outfit. The top included an extra strip of material that extended down the model’s abdomen while contouring to her chiseled abs and narrow waist. The low-cut neckline put her voluptuous chest on display. The sleeveless style also drew attention to Stephanie’s killer arms. The booty shorts rose high on her hips and extended to just below her backside, leaving the length of her bulky legs exposed. They bunched up along the booty, highlighting her sculpted curves perfectly.

Stephanie completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers. She swept her long, brunette tresses up into a high ponytail that trailed down her back to her waist. She accessorized with a silver exercise watch.

The routine took place in an outdoor space in front of a closed garage. Stephanie completed her exercises on a strip of healthy green grass dotted with yellow flowers. A wood-paneled fence made up the background of the frame. The fitness trainer demonstrated two circuits, each consisting of three exercises. She used a set of dumbbells for every move.

Stephanie began the first circuit with a set of front squats. She placed the weights on her shoulders and spread her legs wide, showing off her enviable muscles with each squat. The second video clip featured the reverse lunge. The trainer extended one leg at a time out behind her to complete each move. She followed the lunges with the stiff leg deadlift, which required her to bend over from the waist with a weight in each hand.

The second circuit began with straddle squats, which were followed by the goblet lateral lunge. In this latter exercise, Stephanie bent one leg out to the side into a lunge while holding one single weight in both hands at her chest. She finished the workout with dumbbell swings.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She also advertised her personal fitness program, LIFTING at Home, which focuses on higher rep work and includes plenty of supersets and circuits.

The post earned over 15,000 likes and a couple of hundred comments just within the first two hours of going live.