‘DWTS’ Performer Justina Machado Tears Up The Ballroom With A Spicy Samba Inspired By Actress Rita Moreno

Dancing with the Stars performer Justina Machado danced a spicy Samba that was inspired by legendary actress and fellow One Day at a Time co-star Rita Moreno on the November 2 episode of the reality competition series. Justina looked positively gorgeous as she tore up the ballroom floor alongside her professional partner, Sasha Farber, to the tune “Magalenha” by Sérgio Mendes featuring Carlinhos Brown.

The television personality wore a breathtaking orange outfit. It featured long sleeves that fell past her wrists. The costume had a very deep v-neckline that was accented with multiple strands of circular silver accents, which added visual interest. The bottom of the costume clung to her hips and thighs. Long fringe hung off an asymmetrical hemline that rose high on Justina’s left thigh.

Justina’s hair was fashioned into lots of loose curls that elegantly framed her face. One side was pinned back behind her ear and secured with a large floral hairpiece. She also sported gold hoop earrings.

Pro partner Sasha wore an outfit in the same color. His included a loose-fitting shirt that was worn open and had a rounded collar. The sleeves were rolled up. Sasha’s pants and shoes were all in the same color, giving him a long, lean overall look.

During the performance, an expression of joy was seen on the actress’ face as she executed the difficult dance moves, including a memorable Samba roll where she leaned back onto her partner as he grabbed her left hand. They then leaned back and forward in one smooth motion as they moved across the floor.

At the conclusion of their performance, Justina revealed that her dance was inspired by Rita, whom she said had been an influence on her life since she first saw the film West Side Story at the age of 10. In a special videotaped message prior to Justina receiving her scores, the Oscar winner sent her love and told Justina that she was beautiful, brave, and a dancer.

In the sequence of three images posted to the show’s Instagram page, the twosome was captured as they performed. Fans hit the “like” button on the snaps over 20,000 times thus far. Many expressed their confusion as to why Justina has not received a perfect score of 30 after weeks where her performances have been applauded by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Others just added their praise for her performance.

“Why hasn’t she gotten 10s yet?! She is stunning, her performances are always flawless, good job,” wrote one fan.

“As a Latina who has big dreams, this gave me chills!! It’s so refreshing to see her, who looks like me and do that, it’s amazing!!! I’m so proud to have her and Rita Moreno as inspirations!!!!” wrote a second person who followed up their comment with a red emoji heart.

“She better make it to the finals because I never want to stop watching her dance!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.