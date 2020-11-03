‘DWTS’ Performer Justina Machado Tears Up The Ballroom With A Spicy Samba Inspired By Actress Rita Moreno

Dancing with the Stars performer Justina Machado danced a spicy Samba that was inspired by legendary actress and fellow One Day at a Time co-star Rita Moreno during the November 2 episode of the reality competition series. Justina looked positively gorgeous as she tore up the ballroom floor alongside her professional partner Sasha Farber to the tune Magalenha’ by Sérgio Mendes featuring Carlinhos Brown.

The television personality wore a breathtaking orange outfit. It featured long sleeves that fell down past her wrists. The costume had a very deep v-neckline that was accented with multiple strands of circular silver accents, which added visual interest. The bottom of the costume clung to her hips and thighs. Long fringe fell off of an asymmetrical hemline that was cut up high on Justina’s left thigh.

Justina’s hair was fashioned into lots of loose curls that elegantly framed her face. One side was pinned back behind her ear. Secured in that spot was a large floral hairpiece. Large gold hoop earrings hung from her ears.

Pro partner Sasha wore an outfit in the same color. His was a loose fit shirt that was worn open with a rounded collar. The sleeves were rolled upward and showed off a contrasting print. Sasha’s pants and shoes were all in the same color, giving him a long, lean overall look.

During the performance, an expression of joy was seen on the actress’ face as she executed the difficult moves of the dance, including a memorable Samba Roll where she leaned back onto her partner, he grabbed her left hand and they leaned backward and forward in one smooth motion as they moved across the floor.

At the conclusion of their performance, Justina revealed that her dance was inspired by Rita, whom she said had been an influence on her life since she first saw the film West Side Story at the age of 10. In a special videotaped message prior to Justina receiving her scores, the Oscar winner sent her love and told Justina that she was beautiful, brave, and a dancer.

In the sequence of three images posted to the show’s Instagram page, the twosome was captured as they performed. Fans hit the “like” button on the snaps over 20,000 times thus far. Many expressed their confusion as to why Justina has not received a perfect score of 30 after weeks where her performances have been applauded by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Others just added their praises for her performance.

“Why hasn’t she gotten 10s yet?! She is stunning, her performances are always flawless, good job,” applauded one fan.

“As a Latina who has big dreams, this gave me chills!! It’s so refreshing to see her, who looks like me and do that, it’s amazing!!! I’m so proud to have her and Rita Moreno as inspirations!!!!” wrote a second fan who followed up their statement with a red emoji heart.

“She better make it to the finals because I never want to stop watching her dance!!” claimed a third Instagram user.