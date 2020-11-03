Allie Auton Showcases Ample Cleavage & Toned Legs In Sexy Minidress

Temperatures might be dropping in some parts of the world, but not in Australia, and model Allie Auton appears to be ready for warmer days. The model’s latest Instagram share featured her rocking a chic and sexy look wearing a minidress while enjoying a day at the beach.

Allie’s dress was made from a white eyelet fabric, which gave her look a feminine vibe and flattered her tan skin. It featured a low-cut, scoop neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. It also had narrow shoulder straps which were tied into knots on her shoulders. The flirty number had a fitted waist and a flared, semi-sheer skirt, which teased a look at her bare thighs.

The popular influencer wore her blond locks pulled back.

For accessories, Allie went with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace that hung above her bosom.

Allie’s post consisted of two photos that saw her on the beach. The update was geotagged at Sunshine Coast in Queensland. She sat on a blanket and a small, round purse was next to her.

Allie gave her online audience a close-up look at the front of her body in the first picture, which appeared to be a selfie. The camera captured her from the neck down as she sat with her legs slightly parted on a blanket. The bottom of the dress spilled over the top of her thighs, calling attention to her legs. The snap also put her ample chest front and center.

The second frame captured Allie from a distance as she posed with the ocean behind her. Pink and purple hues filled the sky as the turquoise water rolled ashore. The model looked off to one side as she sat with her legs apart. She leaned on one hand while her other hand rested on her knee, flaunting her chest and slim midsection.

Allie’s admirers seemed pleased with the snaps, and many told her so.

“Queen of the sunset pics,” one follower wrote, adding a heart-eye smiley face and flame emoji.

“An actual goddess wow,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“WOW. Great pictures. You are Absolutely Gorgeous. I hope all is well over there. Stay safe my dear,” a third fan added with three red heart emoji.

“That white dress looks glamorous,” a fourth comment read.

Last month, Allie shared an update that saw her showing off her fit physique in another white ensemble that flashed plenty of skin. She sported a set of comfy-looking Calvin Klein underwear while she showed off her smooth skin and fabulous tan.