‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Goes Pantsless After Shower, Stuns In New Snaps

French model Thylane Blondeau left a new update to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, November 2, after a couple weeks of abstaining from the platform. In the snaps, she posed pantsless after taking a shower.

The model, who was dubbed the most beautiful girl in the world at age six, posed for the selfies in an oversized brown sweatshirt and no pants. The sweatshirt featured black lettering on the upper left side and a hood that Thylane pulled up around the back of her head. The material bunched up along her arms and torso, concealing her trim figure underneath. In the photos, Thylane sat with her knees bent, which teased a bit of skin along her lean legs. She completed the look with her shoulder-length brunette tresses worn loose and damp around her face and down her chest.

Thylane snapped the photos in what appeared to be her bedroom. A large bed with white sheets made up the right-hand half of the frame while the other half consisted of a wood dresser and a bench piled high with stuffed animals. A peek of the closet made up the background of the photo, while a tall, rectangular mirror leaned against the back wall.

The actress was pictured in the foreground of the frame sitting on a chair in front of a white-marbled desk or table. She placed the camera on its surface and reached an arm out in front of her to capture the photos. Thylane folded her upper body against her knees and hunched forward.

In the first snap, she gazed directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted. Her hair was tucked into the hood and partially obscured her face. In the second slide, she struck a silly pose, pursing her lips while she once again gazed toward the photographic device. She untucked the front half of her hair from the hood and let her locks cascade over her shoulders.

The post earned plenty of love from the model’s 3.8 million followers, gaining nearly 130,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day of going live. Many of her fans penned glowing compliments in their messages while others resorted to strings of emoji to express their reactions. The most popular choices included the fire icon, a myriad of hearts, and kissy faces. Dozens of comments were written in Thylane’s native language of French.

“Gorg as always,” one Instagram user commented.

“Thylane u r too amazing in every way,” another follower wrote.