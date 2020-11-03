Jade Grobler Stuns In A Red Bikini Top And Short Shorts In Latest Instagram Snap

Jade Grobler recently posted a sizzling snapshot of herself on her Instagram page. The Australia-based model is famous for sharing sexy snaps on social media. In the new share uploaded on November 2, she flaunted her killer curves in a teeny tiny bikini top, matching it with a pair of shorts.

The 22-year-old model rocked a skimpy red bikini top that looked amazing on her flawless complexion. It seemed like the top had tiny cups that hardly contained her chest. The thin straps clung to her shoulders for support, but it seemed like her breasts stretched out the piece. Another pair of strings were seen in between the cups and were tied into a bow.

She teamed the swimwear with light-blue denim shorts with a length that reached her uppermost thighs. The garment was high-waisted that hugged her slim waistline, accentuating her flat tummy. The waistline sat a few inches below her navel, which allowed the hottie to showcase her bellybutton ring. The cuffed also highlighted her lean thighs.

In the update, Jade was seen standing outdoors, in a place that looked like a garden. She showed off her fit physique in her sexy ensemble and casually posed in front of the camera. She stood sideways with her arms on the sides. The babe raised her chin as she looked into the camera, smiling. It was a sunny day, and the sunshine hit some parts of her body, making it appear glowing.

Jade left her long, blond hair down with its long strands cascading down her back. She wore a white cap that shielded her eyes from the glaring sunlight. Although not very visible in the shot due to her angle, Jade sported a pendant necklace, as well as a black string bracelet, and rings.

The South African-born paired the post with a short caption. She tagged the online magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the picture.

As of this writing, the jaw-dropping snapshot gained more than 9,900 likes and 100-plus comments. A lot of Jade’s social media supporters went to the comments section and dropped compliments about her enviable figure. Countless other fans struggled with words. Instead, they chimed in with a mix of emoji.

“She looks the best when she’s dressed,” one of her fans wrote, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

Another follower knew where Jade was, and commented, “Hahaha, I’m the tour guild there!!! Are you in the area? You guys should come out on my boat to the islands.”

“You are so hot! Your beauty shines brighter than the sun. Keep shining,” gushed a third admirer.