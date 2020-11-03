‘DWTS’ Fans Accuse Carrie Ann Inaba Of Targeting Kaitlyn Bristowe After Tricking Her Into Admitting To ‘Lift’

The veteran 'Dancing with the Stars' judge asked "The Bachelorette' star a question about her technique, then docked her a point.

Dancing with the Stars fans think Carrie Ann Inaba has something against Kaitlyn Bristowe.

One week after the veteran TV judge accused the former Bachelorette star of “giving up” during her dance, she docked her for a lift – after “tricking” her into admitting why her feet left the ground.

“I’m a little torn right now, can you do a back-tap on your own?” Carrie Ann asked Kaitlyn, who quickly replied “no.”

“I’m going to call that a lift,” the former Fly Girl then said.

Kaitlyn tried to protest with “I mean yes, I can!” but it was too late. Carrie Ann docked her one point for the dreaded slip-up.

The awkward exchange came shortly after The Bachelorette alum was seen in a video package admitting to her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev that she was “bummed out” about the veteran judge’s harsh critique of Villains Night routine.

For this week, Carrie Ann did call Kaitlyn’s lift-tainted dance one of her “best performances,” but fans overlooked her positive words.

On the official DWTS Instagram page, two photos of Kaitlyn and Artem performing their Week 8 dance were shared with fans. In the pics, the dancing partners were all smiles as they danced a colorful jive while wearing pink and black outfits.

But in comments to the pic, viewers slammed Carrie Ann for treating the ABC reality star so unfairly when it came to the scoring portion of the show.

While she gave Kaitlyn an impressive score of “8,” some said the longtime DWTS judge needs to “chill” when it comes to her harsh critiques.

Others accused her of being extra harsh with Kaitlyn due to the fact that she used to date Artem years ago. One viewer described The Talk co-host as a “bitter Betty” who doesn’t like seeing her former “boy toy” dancing with beautiful younger women, and another said her bitterness about Artem is starting to become “obvious.”

“OK Carrie Ann is clearly out to personally attack Kaitlyn,” one viewer wrote. ” This is getting ridiculous! Kaitlyn has for sure taken the high road with kindness and respect when she certainly doesn’t have to based on how she’s been treated week after week.”

“OMG CARRIE ANN WHATS UR ISSUE WITH KAITLYN ALWAYS KNOCKING HER AND TAKING OFF DUMB POINTS IT WAS NOT A LIFT SHE JUMPED OFF HER OWN TWO FEET (REPLACE CARRIE ANN),” another wrote.

“Carrie Ann has something against her. She is so mean to her. Always so critical. Such a weird vibe,” a third viewer chimed in.

“OK Carrie Ann we get it you don’t like her but keep your personal experience out of your scoring,” another added.