Tyra Banks’ ‘Emotional’ Tears On ‘DWTS’ Get Mixed Responses

Tyra cried during the episode.

Tyra Banks teared up during the November 2 episode of Dancing with the Stars, but her emotional display got some mixed responses from viewers. The host became teary eyed when she spoke about contestant Jeannie Mai, who was forced to pull out of the competition just hours before after being hospitalized with epiglottis.

“We’re glad everything went well and that you’re on your way to a speedy recovery,” Tyra told the contestant through the TV, per The Daily Mail, as she became teary-eyed.

“As you see, I’m emotional. We’re all emotional in here,” she added.

Tyra also touched on the “love and passion” she saw from The Real co-host and told her that she’s “still a part of this family until the final episode of this season.”

Tyra’s tears divided viewers on social media. Some accused the America’s Next Top Model of faking her emotions, while others were genuinely touched by her sweet words.

“Tyra fake crying is me trying to get out of going school #DWTS,” one viewer tweeted.

“Tyra and her fake [tears]. Come on this isn’t your show quit talking. #DWTS @dancingabc,” a second wrote.

Eric McCandless / ABC

“#DWTS i think tyra banks really was crying what makes everybody think those were fake tears,” one fan hit back.

“Stop hating on Tyra. No one is crying and acting like Jeannie died,” another wrote, noting that the host and fans were showing their emotions because the competition meant a lot to the Holey Moley star and she had a lot more to give.

Others pointed out that they too were tearing up after seeing the star and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong leave the competition early.

It was announced on the morning of the show that the TV personality would no longer compete as she had to undergo emergency surgery. The How Do I Look? host appeared in a video segment in her hospital gown as she explained her illness, while her fiancé Jeezy said if they’d even waited another day it could have become fatal.

Shortly before the episode began, Jeannie shared a photo on Instagram of herself from her hospital bed in which she revealed the condition was “potentially life-threatening” but she was doing okay after her surgery.

She expressed her sadness at having to leave but encouraged her fans to keep watching and voting for the other contestants.

Her departure was announced on Good Morning America, and the series issued a heartfelt statement that touched on how much she’d “inspired” people while wishing for a speedy recovery.