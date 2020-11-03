‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares First Pic After Giving Birth To A Baby Girl

Her fellow dancers were thrilled at the happy news and posted their congratulatory comments.

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold shared the first photo of her family taken just moments after giving birth to a healthy baby girl. The fan-favorite dancer posted a photograph taken in an operating room to Instagram on November 2. Her new bundle of joy was seen wrapped up in a white blanket with blue and pink stripes and a little cap atop her head with a tiny bow.

In the photo, Lindsay looked at her daughter as she held her close to her face. She wore a protective cap on her head and a blood pressure cuff attached to her arm. Her head was atop a pillow.

Next to her was her husband of five years, Samuel Cusick, who looked directly at the camera. He had on a hospital gown and hair covering. A mask was seen under his chin.

In the caption of the pic, Lindsay revealed that she had to have a cesarean section.

Of all the information Lindsay shared with her followers, the most important was that both she and the baby were healthy.

Some of the first to comment were her fellow Dancing with the Stars professionals, who could not contain their excitement regarding the happy news.

Best friend Witney Carson, who married six months after Lindsay and is also ready to welcome her first child, remarked that the baby was perfect, and she could not wait to snuggle with her.

Artem Chigvintsev expressed his congratulations to the happy family and said the infant was beautiful.

Peta Murgatroyd called the infant a “beauty.”

Jenna Johnson claimed her heart could not take the news and sent her congratulations.

Alan Bersten said the child was stunning and expressed his love.

Cheryl Burke stated how happy she was and to make sure that “Auntie Cheryl” was the infant’s favorite.

Emma Slater could not believe that her pal was now a “mama” and called the day “so special.”

The dancer first revealed she was expecting in May of this year with a photograph seen here, where she was seated on a tan sofa next to her husband as she held up a series of sonogram snaps.

She documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram where she proudly displayed her bump in dozens of snaps. Her most recent were adorable Halloween costumes as Sam wore a Lakers jersey and Lindsay was dressed as a referee. Her belly was painted to look like a basketball, as seen here.