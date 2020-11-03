‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Finn Tips Liam Off About Thomas & Gives Crucial Info

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 4 feature that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will double back on his feelings about someone. To his surprise, he will find that he has an ally in Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), per SheKnows Soaps.

Finn Gives Liam Some Crucial Information

As seen in the below image, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may believe her brother’s version of events, Finn certainly doesn’t. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) recently told Liam that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wants to be with him and not her husband. When Steffy confronted her sibling about what he said to Finn, he made it seem as if the physician had misunderstood him. He also said that he had been stressed.

However, Finn doesn’t buy Thomas’ excuses. The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that he will tip off Liam about what he knows. He thinks that the designer is still obsessed with Hope and hasn’t given up on being with her.

Liam will be stunned when he realized that he and Finn are on the same team. A while ago, he could not even stand the sight of the doctor and did not want Steffy to date him. But now that he’s on his side he’s glad that he can count on him. The Spencer heir will ask Finn to fill him in about his suspicions.

Do you think Steffy should be worried about Thomas? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/03AVlJFWNk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 29, 2020

Liam Flies Off The Handle On The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam is an emotional guy and follows his gut. So, when Finn tells him about the conversation that he had with Thomas, Liam will immediately believe him. He has been uneasy about Thomas’ sudden change of heart and warned his wife to be on her guard.

When Finn confirms his worst nightmare, he will fly off the handle. He doesn’t understand how Thomas can really believe that Hope wants to be with him. She exposed him on his wedding day to get rid of him because she didn’t want him in her or Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) life.

Liam knows how crazy Thomas can get. The designer went to extreme lengths to get Hope to marry him, and when that failed, even used Douglas in sick schemes. The Spencer heir will be worried about his family now that he knows that Thomas is not reformed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will jump into action to try and solve the problem. He will immediately start searching for the designer to put him in his place. The sooner he confronts Thomas and tells him to stay away from his family, the better. However, he will make a shocking discovery when he traces Thomas to Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment. He will find the Hope mannequin and realize just how off-the-rails Thomas really is.