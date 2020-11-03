JoJo Dazzles Fans In Sparkly Figure-Hugging Gown With Matching Long Gloves

Singer JoJo took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new dazzling snapshots of herself. The Grammy Award winner recently performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made sure her fashion game was on point for the appearance.

The “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker stunned in a black figure-hugging dress that featured sparkly gems all over. The item of clothing fell down to her ankles and displayed her decolletage. JoJo matched the ensemble with long gloves. She paired the look with see-through heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with black polish. JoJo scraped back her dark hair and sported a long blond plait. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and looked very glamorous for the occasion.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured flashing a smile while on set. JoJo linked arms with Alfredo Flores who was wearing a black beanie and a black face mask of the same color, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the next slide, she was snapped in front of a microphone decorated with flowers. JoJo lifted both her arms above her head and linked her hands together. She gazed down while her attire sparkled in the light.

In the third frame, she placed both hands on her hips while being photographed side-on. JoJo showcased her side profile while her piercing eyes gazed directly in front.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 71,000 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“Literally the hardest working woman 2020 has seen. I said what I said,” one user wrote.

“That dress is outstanding. It also gives me nostalgia to the Trish Stratus old wrestling dolls,” another person shared.

“You are the most beautiful being I’ve ever seen,” remarked a third fan.

“I didn’t know I needed this outfit until I saw it. You look GORGEOUS!!!!” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

As seen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, JoJo performed her song “The Change.”

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for JoJo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a yellow crop top that featured a turtle neck with PVC pants. JoJo sported her long wavy hair down with a middle part and clips on the side while showing off the tattoos on her hands.