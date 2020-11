What Time Do The Polls Close? Voting Deadlines For All 50 States

Today is Election Day, the culmination of a presidential campaign season like none before it. While many Americans have already cast their vote for either the incumbent ticket of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence or the challenging ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, millions will arrive at the polls on the traditional day of voting. Below is a list of the closing times for polling stations in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.; a handy guide for those who choose to vote today or are settling down for the evening and watching the results roll in.

David McNew / Getty Images

Alabama (9 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Alaska (3 electoral votes): Polls close 1 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Arizona (11 electoral votes): Polls close 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Arkansas (6 electoral votes): Polls close 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 p.m. local time

California (55 electoral votes): Polls close 11 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Colorado (9 electoral votes): Polls close 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Connecticut (7 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Delaware (3 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Florida (29 electoral votes): Polls close 7 p.m. Eastern Time; Some counties will remain open until 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Georgia (16 electoral votes): Polls close 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Hawaii (4 electoral votes): Polls close 12 a.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Idaho (4 electoral votes): Polls close 11 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Illinois (20 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Indiana (11 electoral votes): Polls close 6 p.m. Eastern Time

Iowa (6 electoral votes): Polls close 10 p.m. Eastern Time / 9 p.m. local time

Kansas (6 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time; Some counties will remain open until 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Kentucky (8 electoral votes): Polls close 6 p.m. Eastern Time

Louisiana (8 electoral votes): Polls close 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Maine (4 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Maryland (10 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Massachusetts (11 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Michigan (16 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Minnesota (10 electoral votes): Polls close 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Mississippi (6 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Missouri (10 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Montana (3 electoral votes): Polls close 10 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Nebraska (5 electoral votes): Polls close 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. or 7 p.m. local time depending on the time zone

Nevada (6 electoral votes): Polls close 10 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

New Hampshire (4 electoral votes): Polls close 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Eastern Time, depending on polling location

New Jersey (14 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

New Mexico (5 electoral votes): Polls close 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

New York (29 electoral votes): Polls close 9 p.m. Eastern Time

North Carolina (15 electoral votes): Polls close 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

North Dakota (3 electoral votes): Polls close between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. and 9 p.m local time depending on the time zone and polling location

Ohio (18 electoral votes): Polls close 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Oklahoma (7 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Oregon (7 electoral votes): Polls close 11 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Rhode Island (4 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

South Carolina (9 electoral votes): Polls close 7 p.m. Eastern Time

South Dakota (3 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time depending on the time zone

Tennessee (11 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time

Texas (38 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time depending on the time zone

Utah (6 electoral votes): Polls close 10 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Vermont (3 electoral votes): Polls close 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Virginia (13 electoral votes): Polls close 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Washington (12 electoral votes): Polls close 11 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Washington D.C. (3 electoral votes): Polls close 8 p.m. Eastern Time

West Virginia (5 electoral votes): Polls close 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Wisconsin (10 electoral votes): Polls close 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 8 p.m. local time

Wyoming (3 electoral votes): Polls close 9 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. local time