Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Abs In Throwback Photo With Nelly

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share with fans a throwback photo of herself with the rapper Nelly. The pic was taken from the set of the music video for “Call On Me,” a single they collaborated on in 2006.

Jackson stunned in a shimmery gold crop top with orange trim. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her abs. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker paired the ensemble with a cream skirt that featured orange detailing and multicolored birds. Jackson showed off her belly button piercing and accessorized with numerous bangles, dangling earrings, and a heavy necklace. She attached orangey-red and yellow material to her right wrist and styled her dark hair in a bun with a bindi head chain wrapped around.

Nelly went shirtless for the occasion and showed off the numerous tattoos inked all over his body. He wore a long thick chain that featured a large gold Nefertiti pendant along with a jeweled bracelet. He opted for loose-fitted black pants that still showcased his Calvin Klein underwear underneath.

The duo posed in a room filled with colorful art on the walls and windows. Jackson stood in front of Nelly and rested her arm across his body. Nelly placed his head to the side of Jackson’s and wrapped his left hand around her. The pair both gazed directly at the camera lens with a stare.

For her caption, Jackson sent Nelly love on his “special day.” According to Famous Birthdays, the entertainer — who is currently a contestant on Dancing with the Stars — turned 46-years-old on November 2.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 320,000 likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.2 million followers.

“The amount of abs in this photograph is just disrespectful…” one user joked.

“I DREAM OF BEING THIS CLOSE TO YOU,” another person wrote passionately in capital letters.

“One of my favorite videos! The visuals are so vibrant & colorful!!” remarked a third fan.

“This video was so underrated and iconic,” a fourth admirer shared.

On Jackson’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, the music video has been watched over 2.1 million times.

Throwing it back and making her social media audience feel nostalgic is nothing new for Jackson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the music icon posted a snap of herself from 1993 wearing a white knitted crop top with long sleeves. She wore the look high-waisted light blue jeans and sported her light brunette curly locks down.