‘DWTS’ Star Jeannie Mai Shares Hospital Bed Photo Amid ‘Potentially Life-Threatening Condition’

Here's why Jeannie really had to quit 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Jeannie Mai gave fans a health update after announcing her sudden departure from Dancing with the Stars. It was confirmed yesterday, November 2, just hours before the latest episode, that The Real co-host had been forced to quit the competition after being hospitalized with epiglottis. Shortly before the show aired, she shared a photo of herself in her hospital bed to Instagram and explained her “potentially life-threatening condition.”

The photo, which can be seen here, showed Jeannie in bed in a hospital gown next to a stack of colorful balloons. She gave a slight smile and looked at the camera.

Jeannie admitted she never thought she’d have to write such a caption, but confirmed that she’d undergone “emergency surgery” for the inflammatory condition and was now safe. She expressed her gratefulness to Dr. Nasseri, who identified the problem.

“What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days,” she wrote.

Jeannie also shared her disappointment over leaving DWTS early and said she was “devastated,” calling her time on the show “the most exhilarating adventure.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

She wrote a sweet tribute to her professional partner Brandon Armstrong and also included a photo of them together in the rehearsal room with the hashtag #TeamDreamOfJeannie.

“I’m sorry you don’t get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up,” she teased.

The former How Do I Look? host vowed to keep voting for her fellow contestants and encouraged her supporters to keep watching.

Plenty of fans and famous faces sent love and support in the comments section, including her fellow DWTS contestant Skai Jackson, Tia Mowry, Garcelle Beauvais, Yvette Nicole Brown, and singer Jordin Sparks.

Jeannie’s post has received 316,000-plus likes and over 11,400 comments.

Jeannie confirmed she had to exit the competition in a statement issued to Good Morning America. Her departure meant that the planned double elimination for November 2 was canceled, with Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko sent home. She admitted she was “heartbroken” not to be continuing on.

Brandon also shared his thoughts in a statement, in which he said he was “devastated” by the news but noted that his dance partner’s health has to come first. He thanked their fans and said everyone at the show was “praying for a speedy recovery from Jeannie.”