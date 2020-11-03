Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In Siren-Red Corset & Lacy Bra

Leanna Bartlett set her Instagram feed on fire with her latest update. The Ukrainian model flaunted her spectacular curves in risqué lingerie that clung to her like a glove. The sexy pic sparked a frenzy among her 3.2 million followers and they flocked to engage with her.

The 35-year-old took to social media on Monday evening. In her caption, she credited those who had helped her to achieve the look and added a star emoji.

The blonde bombshell wore a siren-red corset. Made from a satin-like fabric, the garment seemed to be smooth to the touch. It jutted out at her bust and cinched in her minuscule waist, highlighting her famous hourglass figure.

Beneath the corset, Leanna rocked a racy red bra. The model’s assets nearly spilled from their constrained confines and made her already voluptuous cleavage seem fuller.

Leanna teamed the top with the matching bottoms. She flaunted her toned hips and thighs in the skintight panties. She also drew attention to her leg by wearing a crimson garter.

The influencer styled her hair in a side-part. She layered her locks to cascade down her shoulders and back gracefully. Her only visible jewelry was a simple gold necklace and pendant.

The social media star used the outdoors to her advantage in this stunning offering. She stood against an open patio door that led to the outside. Wrought iron balcony railings added a masculine touch to the photo. In the background, dappled light filtered through the tall trees to enhance Leanna’s looks.

Leanna posed by resting her back against the door. She placed one of her hands on her hips, while the other played with her golden tresses. She tilted her face at an angle, slightly parted her lips, and closed her eyes as if she was lost in the moment.

The bikini model’s fans showed their love by showering her with more than 26,000 likes. Others took to the comments section to compliment her beauty.

“Simply put, you are gorgeous,” a person raved before adding a slew of heart emoji.

Another took the opportunity to wax lyrical about Leanna. They also declared their feelings for her.

“Nice photo, Leanna Bartlett. You have a beautiful face and also pretty eyes. I do really like you very much and I will always love you a lot sweetheart…” they gushed.

“Unbelievable how gorgeous you are,” another said.

A fourth Instagram user thought that Leanna was “such a lady.”

Leanna seems to be making the best of the last warm weather. The Inquisitr reported that she recently wore a turquoise bikini to showcase her enviable figure.