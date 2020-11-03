‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans React To Tyra Banks’ Showstopping Yellow Ball Gown Amid Dramatic Week 8 Entrance

The supermodel was covered in layers of yellow fabric as she made her way into the ballroom.

Dancing with the Stars fans reacted to Tyra Banks‘ showstopping fashion moment on the latest live episode of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

On Monday night, Tyra, 46, made her entrance on stage in a massive layered yellow ball gown with an endless train. The strapless dress featured layers of tulle cascading down, and it drew big opinions from Dancing With the Stars viewers.

In a post on her Instagram page, seen here, Tyra shared several pics of her modeling the outfit and tagged Nicole + Felicia Couture the frilly frock. She also noted that she was wearing jewelry by Ninna York and Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon James line.

On the official DWTS Instagram page, a photo of Tyra’s over-the-top look was also posted. In the pic, the former America’s Next Top Model host posed in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom just after making her dramatic entrance.

But not everyone “got” the look. In the comments section, some viewers compare the look to a giant canary, or Sesame Street character Big Bird.

“Big Bird in Gone With the Wind!” one viewer quipped.

“Someone’s missing the loofa from their shower,” another chimed in.

“Yellow taffeta must have been on clearance,” a third viewer wrote.

Some commenters continued to accuse Tyra of stealing the spotlight and making DWTS about “her” but others defended the supermodel and praised her for bringing her fashion game to the long-running competition series.

“Everyone needs to stop hating on Tyra!!!” one fan wrote,

“We get it u miss Tom [Bergeron] but it’s not week 1 anymore. It’s what week 8?? If ur truly watching for the dancing it’s shouldn’t matter. Just bc she likes to dress up it’s doesn’t mean anything bad. She’s having fun and it’s not hurting anyone.”

Others noted that Tyra’s extravagant costumes are much more exciting than the previous host’s boring suits.

Ahead of the live broadcast, the supermodel teased the extravagant outfit and revealed it was inspired by superstar singer, Rihanna, and her famous caped 2015 Met Gala ensemble.

The newly crowned DWTS host also revealed she had to “rehearse” walking into the ballroom in the massive costume, and that she almost shot down the idea of wearing the gown because it was “so much.”

“I almost said, ‘Cut the dress… we should not wear this until the finale,” Tyra told Entertainment Tonight before the live show.

After making her dramatic entrance into the Dancing With the Stars stage, Tyra changed into a slightly lower-key, high-slit neon yellow gown. Some viewers compared her second look to a highlighter marker.