NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Prefers To Be Traded To Los Angeles Or New York

Since the 2019-20 NBA season officially came to an end, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard Chris Paul and his future with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Paul may be the main reason behind the team’s surprising appearance in the 2020 Playoffs, but multiple signs are pointing to him and the Thunder heading to an inevitable split this offseason. In recent months, CP3 has already been linked to several teams that could express interest in acquiring him from OKC.

As of now, it remains a big question mark where the Point God will be playing in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, if he’s given the opportunity to decide, Paul already has an idea in mind of where he wants to be traded this fall. According to Knicks Film School, the veteran point guard prefers Los Angeles or New York to be his next “basketball home” after his one-year stint in Oklahoma City.

“Let me preface this by saying I’m not reporting a Chris Paul deal is any closer to happening than it was two weeks or two months ago, nor am I saying that Leon Rose is any more inclined to pay OKC’s asking price than he ever was before, but… I’ve been told by a league source that Chris Paul prefers his next basketball home to be either in LA or NY (Los Angeles is where he resides full time) and that has created some modicum of leverage in the ongoing negotiations between the sides.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

There’s indeed a strong chance that Paul will play in Los Angeles or New York in the 2020-21 season. As of now, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are rumored to be interested in adding Paul to their roster. Paul’s name was starting to be linked to the Knicks when they hired his agent, Leon Rose, as their new president of basketball operations. Given his age, Paul clearly doesn’t fit the timeline of the Knicks’ young core, but as he did with the Thunder, he could help them in developing their young players and bringing a winning culture to the team.

Meanwhile, with his goal of winning his first championship ring, the Lakers would be an ideal trade destination for CP3. With the Purple and Gold, Paul would be teaming with his close pal and co-member of the infamous Banana Boat Crew, LeBron James, who just captured his fourth NBA championship title last season. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would immediately address their need for another shot creator and playmaker to boost their chances of defending their title next year.