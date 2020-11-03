WWE Rumors: Two Superstars Are No Longer A Priority For Vince McMahon, Report Claims

According to a new report, former Heavy Machinery members Otis and Tucker might have fallen out of favor with WWE chairman Vince McMahon, potentially leaving them with nothing to do at this month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Citing internal sources, Ringside News wrote early Tuesday morning that the two former onscreen friends have quickly “fallen out of favor” with McMahon following their breakup late last month. Otis, in particular, is allegedly “not a priority anymore,” hence his absence from last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

As for Tucker, the outlet noted that the recently-turned heel’s squash defeat against Ricochet on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was another “big sign” that McMahon is no longer high on the duo. A longtime creative team member was quoted as saying that the publication shouldn’t have been “surprised” by the alleged development.

In addition, it appears that McMahon’s supposed lack of interest in Otis and Tucker means they will no longer be settling their differences at Survivor Series, which will be taking place on Sunday, November 22. Rumors regarding a possible encounter between the two started swirling soon after Tucker turned on Otis, hitting him with his Money in the Bank briefcase and allowing The Miz to win the item — and a guaranteed world title shot — at Hell in a Cell.

While the idea of a Tucker vs. Otis was reportedly in “very strong consideration,” McMahon might have other priorities for his company’s next big event, the publication added.

These aren’t the first signs in recent days to hint that Tucker and/or Otis might be losing their push. As pointed out by WrestlingNews.co, Tucker was wearing new ring gear for last night’s match against Ricochet, but he most notably got a typical jobber entrance, hitting the ring with no background music. The outlet wrote that the Raw superstar looked like an “afterthought” whom McMahon had given up on, adding on Twitter that his new look resembled that of a “typical” 1990s enhancement talent.

Most prior reports regarding Otis suggested that the former Mr. Money in the Bank’s push was still secure. However, The Inquisitr noted last week that McMahon allegedly made the snap decision to have Miz defeat him for the MITB briefcase because he wanted to create a buzzworthy moment at Hell in a Cell. Rumors also suggested that the company had been debating for weeks on how to end Otis’ run with the briefcase despite how the WWE boss was purportedly the 330-pounder’s “biggest fan.”